Thomson SPP 24 50W 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,699 News oi-Vivek

Thomson Audio, a Europian electronics brand has launched its latest Multimedia speaker system -- the SPP 24 50W 2.1 in India. The latest offering from the brand is aimed at the younger audiences and the company makes some bold claims with regard to the features of the product.

According to the brand, the speaker setup offers 50W sound output with dedicated subwoofers to enhances the overall sound signature. The company also claims that the audio output from the setup can mimic a theatre-like movie watching experience.

Another interesting feature of the SPP 24 50W 2.1 is the connectivity. Most speaker setup at this price range offers a limited set of I/O, whereas this model defies this rule. It supports Bluetooth, AUX (3.5mm headphone jack), USB-A port, and also has a built-in FM tuner. As the name suggests, it offers 2.1 channel surround audio output.

The package consists of four subunits, which include a 50W speaker, a woofer, and a pair of satellite speakers. The product is made using ABS and MDF, which gives a solid finish to the product and can last longer.

Even in terms of looks, the unit looks very modern and it comes with graffiti at the front of the main speaker unit. Overall, the speaker system looks very modern and is likely to offer a good sound signature, especially while watching movies and web series on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Pricing And Availability

The Thomson SPP 24 50W 2.1 multimedia speaker system retails for Rs. 3,699 and the product is already available on the Thomson India official website. At the time of publishing this story, the price on the website has already gone down a little and is now available for Rs. 3,299, which further sweetens the deal.

If you are in search of an affordable home theatre system, which can be used with smartphones, laptops, and even tablets, then the Thomson SPP 24 50W 2.1 multimedia speaker system is something that you can consider.

