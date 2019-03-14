Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Android TV launched in India: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The TV is powered by a dual-core processor with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Thomson TV has announced the launch of its new product in India. The newly launched UD9 40-inch 4K Android-powered TV is priced at Rs. 20,999/- will be available for purchase online on Flipkart's platform starting 16th March at 12 AM.

This is Thomson TV's 4th new product launch in the smart TV category and with this launch, the brand continues to push the envelope and live up to its promise of giving the consumer a new and unique experience.

Avneeth Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL said, "We are excited to launch India's only 4K 40-inch TV, we want consumers to upgrade their TVs from FHD to 4K at a super affordable price. I am sure this will set the trend in the market as consumers have started focusing on specs and better picture quality, as you know in the past the 4K content was limited, therefore this TV comes with latest specs where consumers can access their favorite 4K YouTube content."

The TV comes with a Samsung display panel and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It support for 18 language content including Netflix and Amazon Prime services. It can play also play 4K videos from YouTube.

Besides this, the TV is powered by a dual-core processor with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

"Thomson is a strategic partner brand which continues to innovate for India and is launching country's only 4K Smart TV in the 40-inch category. The sleek design and image quality of this television will surely enhance any customer's viewing experience, and we are looking forward to further developing our partnership with Thomson and helping build its brand in the country," Hari Kumar G, Senior Director, Large Appliances at Flipkart said.