Truvision to focus on quality TVs with disruptive pricing

Truvision, a domestic electronics brand has its presence spread across 36 branches all over the country. The company operates in India and some Asian countries too. Saurabh Kabra, Managing Director of Truvision is aimed at taking the brand to great heights to make it successful. Today, we at Gizbot have received response from Truvision Managing Director regarding their plans to stay competitive in the market.

Will Truvison be a game changer in the Indian TV market?

Truvison is transforming the TV market in India, bridging the gap with cost-effective prices and latest technology. Our products stand the testimony to the needs of the young audience. Speaking of the advancements, Truvison is the first brand in India to introduce the cornea eye technology in the smart TVs. The cornea eye technology minimizes the strain on the eyes and delivers a soothing viewing experience. On the other hand, the brand has also unveiled the TruAer technology in Air conditioners that filters the processes and delivers clean air. Our products always showcase unparalleled versatility and functionality that effectively caters multiple requirements of our targeted audience.

With several first-time technologies tailor-made for India, the brand is establishing a stronger foothold in the Market. Furthermore, all the products are designed with eco-friendly measures that save money and energy, both. Hence, with our innovative solutions, we are aiming to revolutionize the market in sync with the needs of the audience.

How do you plan to expand your presence in the Indian Market?

The brand's strategy is to penetrate the unexplored regions in India, especially the Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions where consumers though demands for a top-notch quality product paired with value-added benefits at most prudent prices. In fact, Truvison's portfolio brings everything under one roof for Consumer Durables. As part of the strategy, the company plans to introduce more categories under its mass premium brand which will help it to expand in tier II & III cities.

The brand has a very strong offline presence; our distribution is spread across all the major cities and semi-urban cities. Moreover, our channel partners strongly map the Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions in India. Recently, we have also progressed our online reach as well, collaborating with the well-renowned and trusted online stores, to maximize our outreach for the audience.

What are your key focus areas?

Pacing ahead of several brands in the industry and other MNCs, Truvison has gained an improved momentum in the major Tier II and Tier III cities of Southern and Western regions of India by undertaking its outreach aggressively. We have already strengthened our western and southern part of the market and now are focusing in the Northern markets.

A number of units sold in the 1Q, Market Share as of now?

Truvison has given/offered the markets with innate choices with superior technology at best prices, together. Our sales chart has undoubtedly gone in the upward direction since day one and the brand has sold over 5 million products reaching 25 million customers across the globe and over 4% shares in the 1Q of the year 2018.

How are you planning to compete with the existing competition, esp. with Micromax, Xiaomi, VU and others?

Our offerings are one of a kind, catering to Indian audience with innovative solutions that drive their purpose. We plan on investing and developing our R&D centres and distribution channels for further expansion. To dominate the TV Market, our focus is to tap the value conscious Indian Consumer embracing the disruptive pricing with no compromise in quality. We believe the concoction of our truly disruptive product, philosophy of best specs, highest quality and honest pricing mixed with the innovative business model will help us propel a change in the Smart TV industry in India.

What unique feature we can expect in your products?

Aspiring to revolutionize the lifestyle of consumers, Truvison brings comfort and convenience to millions of homes in India. Truvison has introduced the elite range of technologies, not just eco-friendly but also energy saving. Truvison is the first company in India to introduce the stress-free viewing experience with the Cornea-Eye technology and energy saving feature. Furthermore, the TruAer technology in the Truvison ACs has also gained a lot of traction due to its, high-performance air delivery of clean and filtered air.

Our aim is to build products as per the needs of the audience. It is not just the sales, but we believe in bridging with our customers, even beyond that. Truvison's after-sales stands testimony to the same, the complete end-to-end solution to every problem faced. We bring various policies such as X-days return policies, warranty, product replacement and many more to adhere our trust to the customers.

Will you focus on the online or offline market businesses across industry verticals are now looking at meeting the demand in rural, semi-urban, and tier-2/tier-3 markets. Offline networks rule the roost in these geographies as the most preferred mode of distribution despite the growing influence of online channels and account for nearly 75% of the overall market share in India. This is what makes it essential for brands in the country to leverage more conventional channels in order to gain a larger market share. A major advantage that offline enables is that they offer prospective customers a rich experiential interaction with the product in question.

Consumers can touch and feel the product, which helps in building trust and confidence with the brand and is known to play a major role in influencing the final purchase decision. Also as a brand we want to be in the vision of the current customers as well as future customers. The brand very recently has explored online space & has collaborated with the strong online partners to help us maximize the outreach for our products.

How much market share are you likely to achieve this fiscal year?

In the last year i.e. 2017, we successfully managed to reach 2% of the market share and making our way to the top. We have also expanded ourselves to about 50% of the Indian geographies and we are expecting to capture 6% amount of share in India by the end of 2018.

Are you focused on the urban or the rural markets?

We are currently tapping the rural, semi-urban, and tier-2/tier-3 markets as that is where the next growth story is. We will be focussing on the direct retail presence in these locations.

What products are you planning to introduce this year in India?

The year 2018 has been a good start for Truvison. From launching 4K Smart Full HD TV to Bluetooth Speakers, it has all been a success. The brand's recent launch was the 50 inches Full UHD TV. We also extended our consumer durable segment introducing an AC - TXSF202N with TruAer Technology which was quite a win for us. We plan on extending the segments beyond what we have achieved to date.

Truvison already has a diversified portfolio of consumer durables and electronics such as smart technology LED Televisions, Air conditioners and Audio system. We have recently launched washing machine as well. Furthermore, viewing the dynamics of the market, the next milestone to be achieved will be with the addition of refrigerators and air purifiers into the portfolio.

Any message to current Fans of Truvison?

As a Brand Truvison has embraced a rich experience of 3 years in the Consumer Durables Industry and has grown phenomenally. This year shall be a roller coaster, one shall see range of products from us which will give a tough competition to the Market, redefining the price points and also the technology for the Indian Consumers. Very soon we shall also set up our own Manufacturing Unit - Stay Tuned for the news in this space.