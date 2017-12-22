Truvison unveils 50-inch Full HD TW5067 TV at Rs. 40,490 in India

Truvison, a Europe-based consumer electronics, and appliances company has now announced the launch of its newest 50-inch TV in India. Dubbed as 'TW5067" the TV comes with a Full HD display and clear sound technology which the company claims will redefine users' experiences with a big screen and bigger entertainment.

Truvison's Full HD TW5067 TV definitely compliments and complements the charm which acquaints users to the sphere of endless entertainment. The device features a slim design, narrow bezel and smooth finish that gives it an aesthetic appeal.

Further, the display comes with a pixel resolution of 1920x1080 pixels which gives the TV a striking luminous bright display and contrast settings for balanced picture viewing experience. It offers a widescreen display that allows users to view the media content effortlessly from any angle. The TV has been thoughtfully designed with the revolutionary Cornea Technology which is a boon for people who have a very increased usage of TVs.

The 50inch LED TV gives an advanced sound quality with Dolby Digital Plus Sound Technology and Dual 5 W speakers. It allows users to view their favorite collection of movies or soundtracks with rich and deep audio output. The internal speakers of TV are equipped with the Clear Voice-2 Technology that evenly distributes the HD sound around every corner where it is placed. With the Virtual Surround Sound System, the TV delivers soothing yet amplified sounds.

Commenting on the new addition, Mr. Saurabh Kabra, Director - Truvison said, "Carving a distinct space in this digital niche has been a journey of providing our customer the exceptional features for the best experience. With our several new launches, we aim to coup up to ever amassing technology at the best affordable prices."

Sharing data is not confined to just one source anymore. An inbuilt USB to USB Copy Function feature lets users stream and share their favorite shows, photos, music and movies with two USB sources instantaneously. The TVs offers two HDMI 2.0 ports. According to the company, the TV consumes only 115 W of power, enabling low power consumption for longer use.

As for the pricing, the TV has been launched at a price of Rs 40, 490 in India. The product is available with leading retail stores across India.