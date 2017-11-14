Ultimate Ears Megaboom water resistant wireless speaker launched at Rs. 19,995

Logitech's sub-brand Ultimate Ears aka UE has announced the launch of a new portable wireless speaker in India. The latest device is called Ultimate Ears Megaboom and is priced at Rs. 19,995.

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom will go on sale in the country starting from November 20 via Amazon India. The all new device will be available in two color options - Lava Red and Black Charcoal in the country. The Megaboom is the next generation model of Ultimate Ears Boom speaker and it offers 360-degree sound. The speaker features a cylindrical shape and comes with the IPX7 rating that makes it water resistant so that it can be immersed in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The new UE portable wireless speaker is compatible with both iOS and Android and you can download the free Ultimate Ears Megaboom app on your device. This app will let you download features such as Block Party, Musical Alarm, Tap Controls, Remove On/Off Customizable EQ and more. Interestingly, the Megaboom speaker also supports Siri and Google Now voice assistants for a better user experience. This new wireless speaker measures 3.3 inches in diameter and 8.9 inches in height and weighs in at 877 grams.

The Megaboom makes use of a rechargeable Li-Ion battery that is touted to last up to 20 hours. The device can render a maximum sound level of 90dBA and a frequency range of up 65Hz to 20Hz. Being a 360-degree speaker, this one provides a loud and heavy bass from all directions. The UE Megaboom has a Bluetooth range of around 100 feet and the company will also roll out OTA updates to the speaker for a better experience and improvements.

The speaker has a vertical strip with big volume controls such as plus and minus that is familiar as we have seen similar ones on the other Ultimate Ears speakers. There is a power button at top and a button for Bluetooth pairing as well. The speaker also has a 3.5mm audio jack, LED light, a microUSB port and a tripod mount insert.