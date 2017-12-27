Videocon announces EyeconiQ Engine Smart series televisions in India

Videocon, the veteran consumer durable brand has launched the company's latest range of smart televisions in the Indian market. Developed and manufactured by Videocon in India, the new range of TVs run Android and are backed by EyeconiQ Engine technology. The technology is said to produce up to 100% colours visible to human eye.

Videocon's latest Smart Series TVs range comprises of three screen sizes- 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inches. The new TV range is launched and exclusively available at India International Consumer Fair (IICF) in Mumbai at Vijay Sales counter. As per Videocon, the new range will be available across India in all leading consumer electronic stores by end of January 2018. The new TV range is priced between Rs. 32,990 to Rs. 46,990 depending on the screen size.

Videocon says that the new EyeconiQ Engine technology produces vastly superior visuals with 100% colours visible to the human eye, making skin tones beautiful andradiant. The primary colours- Red, Blue and Green are enhanced equally to showcase brighter, richer and deeper pictures, which can otherwise be difficult to deliver. The new TV range also has advanced amorphous tri-layered chip coated with a pure form of green and red pigment that enables 100% true and vibrant colours reproduction.As the TVs run Android, consumers will be able to install Android apps and would be able to stream media content from streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc. Consumers will get instant access to everything, from broadcast TV and Internet content to apps, games and more.

We at Gizbot haven't yet got the chance to test and review the new Videocon TVs, but stay tuned as we will give you complete overview of Videocon's TVs very soon.