ViewSonic launches VX2458-C-mhd display for gaming
The device is available for purchase in the Indian market.
ViewSonic Corp. has announced the launch of its VX2458-C-mhd curved monitor for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 22,000, the display features a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution in 24-inch screen size and a 144Hz refresh rate.
It claims to offer smooth gaming and entertainment to the users. Along with the curved screen, the monitor comprises a 3-sided borderless design for vast viewing landscape. ViewSonic VX2458-C-mhd comes with a curved screen and claims to provide a good viewing experience. The monitor has been designed with a 1800R curve along with 85% NTSC color coverage.
A high refresh rate of 144Hz brings smooth animations with minimal input lag while AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor is embedded with low input lag which offers users seamless viewing experience.
The display comes equipped with ViewSonic's proprietary ViewMode presets, which helps the monitor to deliver optimized screen performance for various home entertainment applications, such as editing files, watching movies or playing video games. Lastly, DisplayPort, HDMI ports and a DVI input offer flexible connectivity.
Previously, the company introduced VX326-2k-mhd a 32 inch WQHD IPS monitor with a frameless design. The monitor is Ultra slim with a 2k (2560 x 1440) resolution display. The frameless bezel design monitor is based on IPS panel technology with flexible connectivity and low energy consumption.