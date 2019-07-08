ENGLISH

    VU Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary With Exciting Offers On Flipkart

    By
    |

    If you are planning to buy a new TV then this is the best time to grab one because Flipkart is offering huge offers and discounts on the wide range of VU TVs. Basically, the VU is celebrating its 5 Years anniversary, the company is offering these deals from July 6 to 8 July and the price starts at Rs 9,000. So if you are also looking for TV then you must check this article for best deals.

    VU Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary With Exciting Offers On Flipkart

     

    Apart from the normal discounts the company is also offering extra discounts on exchange. This means you will get a better exchange value than normal days. Here is the list of exchange values depending on the screen size.

    TypeNormal Exchange ValueOffer Exchange Value
    Up to 40-inchRs. 8000Rs. 10,000
    43-inch to 55-inchRs. 15,000Rs. 17,500
    65-inchRs. 24,000Rs. 29,000
    75-inchRs. 24,000Rs. 34,000

    Offer Price on smart TV

    VU TV ModelOffer Price
    32-inch Ultra Smart HD ReadyRs. 11,499
    40-inch Ultra Smart Full HD ReadyRs. 17,499
    49-inch Ultra Smart Full HD ReadyRs. 24,999
    43-inch Pixelight 2K Smart TVRs. 23,999
    43-inch Premium Android 4KRs. 29,999
    50- inch Pixelight 4KRs. 28,999
    50- inch Premium Android 4KRs. 35,999
    55- inch Pixelight Smart 4KRs. 33,999
    55-Premium Android 4KRs. 39,999
    75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TVRs. 52,999

    Flipkart is also offering benefits including assured buyback, easy installation, no-cost EMI option, Hassle-free-delivery, open box delivery, and exchange offers.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
