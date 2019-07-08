VU Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary With Exciting Offers On Flipkart News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are planning to buy a new TV then this is the best time to grab one because Flipkart is offering huge offers and discounts on the wide range of VU TVs. Basically, the VU is celebrating its 5 Years anniversary, the company is offering these deals from July 6 to 8 July and the price starts at Rs 9,000. So if you are also looking for TV then you must check this article for best deals.

Apart from the normal discounts the company is also offering extra discounts on exchange. This means you will get a better exchange value than normal days. Here is the list of exchange values depending on the screen size.

Type Normal Exchange Value Offer Exchange Value Up to 40-inch Rs. 8000 Rs. 10,000 43-inch to 55-inch Rs. 15,000 Rs. 17,500 65-inch Rs. 24,000 Rs. 29,000 75-inch Rs. 24,000 Rs. 34,000

Offer Price on smart TV

VU TV Model Offer Price 32-inch Ultra Smart HD Ready Rs. 11,499 40-inch Ultra Smart Full HD Ready Rs. 17,499 49-inch Ultra Smart Full HD Ready Rs. 24,999 43-inch Pixelight 2K Smart TV Rs. 23,999 43-inch Premium Android 4K Rs. 29,999 50- inch Pixelight 4K Rs. 28,999 50- inch Premium Android 4K Rs. 35,999 55- inch Pixelight Smart 4K Rs. 33,999 55-Premium Android 4K Rs. 39,999 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV Rs. 52,999

Flipkart is also offering benefits including assured buyback, easy installation, no-cost EMI option, Hassle-free-delivery, open box delivery, and exchange offers.

