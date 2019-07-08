Just In
VU Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary With Exciting Offers On Flipkart
If you are planning to buy a new TV then this is the best time to grab one because Flipkart is offering huge offers and discounts on the wide range of VU TVs. Basically, the VU is celebrating its 5 Years anniversary, the company is offering these deals from July 6 to 8 July and the price starts at Rs 9,000. So if you are also looking for TV then you must check this article for best deals.
Apart from the normal discounts the company is also offering extra discounts on exchange. This means you will get a better exchange value than normal days. Here is the list of exchange values depending on the screen size.
|Type
|Normal Exchange Value
|Offer Exchange Value
|Up to 40-inch
|Rs. 8000
|Rs. 10,000
|43-inch to 55-inch
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 17,500
|65-inch
|Rs. 24,000
|Rs. 29,000
|75-inch
|Rs. 24,000
|Rs. 34,000
Offer Price on smart TV
|VU TV Model
|Offer Price
|32-inch Ultra Smart HD Ready
|Rs. 11,499
|40-inch Ultra Smart Full HD Ready
|Rs. 17,499
|49-inch Ultra Smart Full HD Ready
|Rs. 24,999
|43-inch Pixelight 2K Smart TV
|Rs. 23,999
|43-inch Premium Android 4K
|Rs. 29,999
|50- inch Pixelight 4K
|Rs. 28,999
|50- inch Premium Android 4K
|Rs. 35,999
|55- inch Pixelight Smart 4K
|Rs. 33,999
|55-Premium Android 4K
|Rs. 39,999
|75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV
|Rs. 52,999
Flipkart is also offering benefits including assured buyback, easy installation, no-cost EMI option, Hassle-free-delivery, open box delivery, and exchange offers.
