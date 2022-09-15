ENGLISH

    Vu GloLED TV Launched With Advanced Cricket Mode, 104W Speakers; India Price, Availability

    By
    |

    Vu is one of the popular TV brands in India, releasing a sleuth of smart TVs in the country. The brand has revamped its TV series with the launch of the new Vu GloLED TV series, which is a budget-friendly offering. The new Vu GloLED TV features the signature Glo Panel, Glo AI processor, and more premium features.

     
    Vu GloLED TV Features

    One of the key highlights of the new Vu GloLED TV series is its screen. Vu has offered an NTSC color gamut of 94 percent, which is significantly higher than the regular 4K LED TVs with a color gamut of 72 percent. This makes the new GloLED TV come close to an OLED panel that has an NTSC color gamut of 100 percent.

    What's more, the Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer built in a sleek frame and produces a sound output of 104 watts. It also features the Glo AI processor that can increase brightness by 60 percent and reduce energy consumption. The new TVs run Google TV OS. It comes with features like Advanced Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode, Upscaler OTT software technology, and more.

    As far as the design is concerned, the new Vu GloLED TV packs a bezel-less frame that maximizes the viewing area. Vu has also included a hands-free far-field microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands. It also supports an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the TV settings under different lighting conditions.

    Vu GloLED TV Price in India

    The new Vu GloLED TV is available in three models featuring 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch displays. These are now priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 38,999, and Rs. 57,999, respectively. The new Vu GloLED TV is available on sale at Flipkart and other retail outlets. Interested buyers can also get bank discounts and offers on the Vu GloLED TV at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

     

    Read More About: vu smart tvs tvs flipkart news
    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
    X