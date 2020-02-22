ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vu Launches Premium Tvs With Android TV 9 Pie In India

    By
    |

    Vu television has announced the launch of two new smart TVs in India. The company has launched a new television under its Premium series. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 19,999. The smart TVs are available on Flipkart.

    Vu Launches Premium Tvs With Android TV 9 Pie In India

     

    The Vu Premium TV 32-inch smart TV features HD display along with 13661366 x 768 pixels resolution, whereas the 43-inch television, supports FHD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Besides, it comes with an A+grade panel, that the company claims can offer good brightness. Also. you'll get a 178-degree viewing angle.

    Furthermore, the newly launched smart TVs come with Dolby Audio and DTS sound. Apart from that, smart TVs come with 20W and 24W speakers. It also has Cricket mode that the company said will give you a clear picture and good viewing angles. The televisions run on Android 9.0 Pie. In addition, you'll get many pre-loaded apps such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube, and Netflix. There's also Chromecast support.

    On the hardware front, smart TVs are loaded with a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Coming to the connectivity front, it supports two HDMI port, two USB port, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

    Meanwhile, Vu launched smart TVs in three sizes i.e 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The first one is priced at Rs. 26,999, the 50-inch smart television is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch is available at Rs. 33,999. All three smart TVs are available on Amazon. These smart televisions are already available at a 10 percent discount on the SBI Credit card. Besides, the company is offering EMI options as part of its ongoing sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vu

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X