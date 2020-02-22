Vu Launches Premium Tvs With Android TV 9 Pie In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vu television has announced the launch of two new smart TVs in India. The company has launched a new television under its Premium series. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 19,999. The smart TVs are available on Flipkart.

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch smart TV features HD display along with 13661366 x 768 pixels resolution, whereas the 43-inch television, supports FHD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Besides, it comes with an A+grade panel, that the company claims can offer good brightness. Also. you'll get a 178-degree viewing angle.

Furthermore, the newly launched smart TVs come with Dolby Audio and DTS sound. Apart from that, smart TVs come with 20W and 24W speakers. It also has Cricket mode that the company said will give you a clear picture and good viewing angles. The televisions run on Android 9.0 Pie. In addition, you'll get many pre-loaded apps such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube, and Netflix. There's also Chromecast support.

On the hardware front, smart TVs are loaded with a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Coming to the connectivity front, it supports two HDMI port, two USB port, LAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, Vu launched smart TVs in three sizes i.e 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The first one is priced at Rs. 26,999, the 50-inch smart television is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch is available at Rs. 33,999. All three smart TVs are available on Amazon. These smart televisions are already available at a 10 percent discount on the SBI Credit card. Besides, the company is offering EMI options as part of its ongoing sale.

Best Mobiles in India