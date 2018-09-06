ENGLISH

VU launches the first 100-inch 4K LED TV in India

VU launches a new TV for the Indian market.

    VU has announced the launch of its new 100-inch TV for the Indian market. Dubbed VU 100 is priced at Rs 20,00,000 and comes with a 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR for a premium viewing experience.

    The company touts it as the world's first 100-inch 4K LED TV. It sports a massive IPS panel that reproduces 2.5 billion colors. For audio, the TV is backed by 2000 watts, however, the RMS number for audio output. For surround sound, the TV has an inbuilt 8 Dolby certified JBL speakers.

    The TV is backed by 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It runs Android Oreo OS and is powered by a quad-core CPU along with a GPU capable of running 3D games. The TV also supports voice commands via a remote control and also support other smart devices. It can also be connected to Bluetooth and work seamlessly with devices that support the functionality.

    On the connectivity front, the VU 100 comes with 3 HDMI 2.0 ports that support the 4K resolution and 2 USB 3.0 ports. For an extra audio punch, the company has incorporated JBL soundbar with eight speakers. Priced at Rs 20 lakhs, the TV comes with 1 year of warranty and will be sold through official VU stores. VU is also working on making it available to partner stores.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 0:25 [IST]
