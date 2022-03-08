Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV With 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Launched In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Megha Rawat

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series has been launched in India. It comes in bezel-less display sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series includes models with a quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

A 100W Armani Gold 4.1-channel sound system is included with all the models of the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV. The series of Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV comes in India two years after the Vu Masterpiece 85-inch QLED TV was launched in India in 2020.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV- Specifications

The 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QLED panel on the new Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smart Glo QLEDTV comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs provide a bezel-less design, 10-bit colour support, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, as well as HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ.

The three TV models of Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV comes with four master speakers and a subwoofer in a 4.1-channel 100W setup. It comes with Dolby Atmos Support. The TV series has a Bluetooth/IR remote with Google Assistant voice activation in English and Hindi. An ambient light sensor is included in the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV models.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV- Storage And Connectivity

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs come with an unnamed quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage in all three variants. Google's Android TV operating system powers the smart TV, and all three models have Google Play, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, as well as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, and Spotify support.

All three models of Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV include AMD FreeSync compatibility for reduced lag and tearing while gaming, as well as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and HDR gaming support. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, an Ethernet port, four HDMI 2.1 connectors, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio socket, a digital audio output, and an AV input port are all included in the new Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series.

According to the manufacturer, the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 55-inch model is 1,228x771x257mm in size and holds 15.6kg, the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 65-inch model is 1,447x906x306mm and carries 19.1kg weight, and the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV 75-inch model is 1,675x1,046x366mm and weighs 29.1kg. These proportions include the stand provided by the company.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV- Price And Availability

The 55-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV is priced at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 99,999. In the meantime, the 75-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV costs Rs. 1,79,999. According to Vu, the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series will be available to buy on Amazon and Vustore.com.

