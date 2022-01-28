Vu Premium 32-Inch Smart TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vu has expanded its product offering in India, bringing in a new smart TV under the Premium Smart TV range. The new Vu Premium 32-inch packs high-end features like Dolby Vision, Linux OS, Android 11, and much more. More importantly, the new Vu Premium 32-inch smart TV comes with an affordable price tag, aiming to take on the competition.

Vu Premium 32-Inch Smart TV Features

The new Vu Premium 32-inch smart TV features an HD-ready D-LED display with an A+ grade high bright panel with 300 nits peak brightness. The display offers 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution with a border-less design and narrow bezels. The new Vu Premium smart TV packs a 20W speaker setup and supports DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

Users also have the option to connect external speakers via a headphone jack, optical cable, or an ARC. More importantly, the Vu Premium 32-inch is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 4GB memory. The smart TV runs Linus smart OS and packs OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Eros Now, Prime Video, and more.

The Vu Premium 32-Inch smart TV packs multiple ports and connectivity options like USB ports, HDMI ports, ARC, optical audio output, LAN port, and much more. Plus, there's an IR remote that ships with the box with dedicated hotkeys for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Vu Premium 32-inch Smart TV Price In India

The new Vu Premium 32-Inch smart TV is affordable, priced at Rs. 12,999. One can pre-order the TV on Flipkart and the first sale begins on February 1. The smart TV box ships with a wall mount bracket and also includes a stand. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a couple of discount deals on the new Vu Premium smart TV.

Firstly, customers can get 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs. 1,250; 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards, up to Rs. 1,500, and 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, buyers also stand a chance to get a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Rs. 4,999 or a Google Nest Mini at Rs. 1,999.

Plus, Flipkart is offering customers a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at Rs. 2,999 and up to Rs. 500 off on select furniture. This makes a good deal for the new Vu Premium smart TV, especially for the additional offers provided.

