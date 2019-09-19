Xiaomi 8K Mi TV Set To Launch On September 24: Leaked Specs News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Xiaomi will unwrap the curtain from its new 8K Mi TV, on September 24 launch event, in China. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has posted a couple of teasers at Weibo. And, the surfaced leak suggests that Smart TV is likely to come with a bezel-less design, a high screen-to-body ratio, and carbon fiber textured back. While other details about the new TV are still under wraps.

What More We Can Expect

Other than the 8K Mi TV, the brand will be releasing its Mi TV Pro lineup. The lineup includes 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch TVs. According to a report, all these different screen-sized TVs will feature a 4K display.

Recently Launched Xiaomi TVs

Xiaomi has recently introduced its Mi TV 4X 65-inch, in India. The new TV comes with a premium metal build and 0.43-inch bezels. It is processed by the brand's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), which produces a vivid image display. It comes with an Ultra-Bright display and offers 88 percent of the NTSC color space.

Other specs include a quad-core Cortex A55 SoC, a four-driver speaker system, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio support, and Bluetooth 5.

Along with the Mi TV 4X 65-inch TV, the company also unveiled Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4A 40-inch. They have features like 4K HDR 10-bit display, 20W speakers, PatchWall 2.0, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD support.

Price And Availability

The Mi TV 4X 65-inch is priced at Rs. 54,999 and will be available from September 29. The Mi TV 4X 43-inch can be purchased at Rs. 24,999, while the Mi TV 4A 40-inch price will start from Rs. 17,999. Lastly, the Mi TV 4X 50-inch price starts from Rs. 29,999. All these TVs can be purchased via Amazon and Mi.com.

