Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) Visits FCC; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In 2020, Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K streaming device packed with impressive capabilities at an affordable price tag. After almost two years, it looks like the company is prepping to launch the next-generation model soon. Fresh reports related to the streaming device have started circulating online after it was allegedly spotted on the FCC certification site.

Notably, the first-gen Xiaomi Box 4K offers 4K resolution as its name indicates, and supports HDR-enabled content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix among others. The streaming device is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage space. Other aspects include a USB port, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) Details Revealed By FCC Listing

As per the FCC listing via GoogleChromecast.com, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) was spotted with the model number MDZ-28-AA. The listing sheds light on the device's design and specifications. As seen in the image above, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) appears to have a similar squircle shape as the first-gen streaming device while it looks quite reminiscent of the Apple TV 4K.

Related: Here is Gizbot's review of the first-gen Xiaomi Box 4K

As its name points out, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) will support up to 4K resolution. In addition, there will be connectivity features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) is listed on the US regulatory certification database, it is tipped to ship with all the necessary accessories. That said, its package will be bundled with an HDMI extender cable, a remote, a streaming stick, and a 5W power adapter (5V-1A).

The Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) FCC listing reveals only some key details but we can expect an official confirmation from Xiaomi to be made in the coming days or weeks. More details related to this streaming device from the Chinese brand should emerge sometime soon.

Best Mobiles in India