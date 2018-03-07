Xiaomi to launch budget Mi TV 4A in India today; Here's what to expect

What to expect

As for the features, the 32-inch variant comes with 1366 x 768 HD ready panel and will have a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic T962 chipset at its heart, backed by 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The 42-inch variant, on the other hand, will pack a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution and will boast the same processor but with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The 43-inch variant is also said to feature HDR10 support alongside Dolby Virtual Surround Sound and DTA audio. Both variants will have the same design as the 55-inch Mi TV 4 but at a much lower price keeping in mind the budget conscious customers in the country.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 First Impressions

Previous variant

Speaking of the Mi TV 4, the 55-inch TV was unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones. The Mi LED TV 4 is touted to be the world's thinnest LED TV. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 making it an affordable 55-inch LED TV in the country.

It carries an ultra-thin profile of 4.9mm. Apparently, the TV is almost 30 percent slimmer than the iPhone 7.

OS and PatchWall

The Xiaomi 55-inch TV runs Android TV OS and comes with the company's own PatchWall UI. This software comes with deep learning technology that will learn about user's interests and recommend relevant content on the home screen. The PatchWall UI has apps that you will need in a smart TV just like the Play Store. The video content can be accessed from the Google Play movies subscription.

Besides, the TV is built keeping Indian users in mind. It offers a wide range of content in several languages. The company has tied up with Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, Viu, TVF, Flickstree, and ALT Balaji to offer a range of content.