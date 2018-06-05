Xiaomi launches Mi Home mosquito repellent and Mi Mini Scooter for Kids

Smartphone maker Xiaomi introduces its first mosquito repellent back in 2016. Now the company has launched its second-generation of mosquito repellent in China. The new device is more powerful than the previous one, it comes with a new design which uses AA batteries instead of power from a power bank or a wall socket. The company has also introduced a new Scooter for Kids known as Mi Mini.

Xiaomi Mi Home mosquito repellent specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Home mosquito repellent is suitable for use in a room of 28 cubic meters. It comes with ABS body which is safe and durable with an anti-slip mat on the bottom and high-quality organic silicone for good anti-slip base.

Mosquito repellent tablets produced by Japan's Aspen Pharmaceutical which uses volatile (500 mg quinone) as the agent Mosquito repellent source and benzoquinone ester. The Repellent package work for 30 to 45 days based on the usage.

According to the company the device auto shut down after 10 hours. It comes with a simple design that makes it easy to operate and remove the top cover to replace the batteries and mosquito coil.

Importantly it doesn't produce heat and doesn't require external power. This device Works on 2 AA batteries that last for 90 days with an average use of 8 hours a day.

Highlights of Xiaomi Mi Mini Scooter for kids

The company has specially made this scooter for children between 3 and 6 years. The scooter comes with a dual-spring gravity steering system will improve child's ability to coordinate the body's centre of gravity and maintain balance. No matter whether it is left or right, the front wheel can automatically return to the middle position.

There is a built-in lamp on the scooter which uses electromagnetic induction to generate power that is useful during the night. The scooter can hold up to 50Kg of weight.

As far as designs concerned, the Mi Mini Scooter comes with C-shaped curved grip design for a more comfortable usage. The upper part of the entire handle is covered with soft material, while the adjustable rod is made of metal.

The handles are One-touch detachable handlebar design and special silicone straps make the scooter too easy to store. This scooter comes in Pink, Blue and Yellow colors

The Xiaomi Mi Home mosquito repellent comes with a price tag of 59 yuan (US$ 9 / Rs. 620 approx.) and the Mi Mini Kids Scooter is priced at 249 yuan (US$ 39 / Rs. 2,610 approx.). However, both these will be available in China starting from June 8th. India still needs to wait for the products to launch in the country.

