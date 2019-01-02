ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite now available via crowdfunding platform for Rs 22,440

Xiaomi Mi Home Projector can projector comes with Mi TV support

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi has announced yet another smart projector via crowdfunding with a unique set of features. The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) is now available in China via Xiaomi's own crowdfunding platform, and here is everything you should know about the latest smart-projector from Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite now available via crowdfunding platform

     

    Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) price and availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) comes in white color and will be available from the 2nd of January 2019. The projector is priced at 2199 Yuan (Rs 22,440), and the price will go up to 2499 Yuan (Rs 25,500) after the completion of the crowdfunding procedure.

    Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) features and specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) comes with a 500 ANSI lumens lamp, which can project 1080p resolution with HDR10 support. The projector can project up to 200-inch screen size (minimum 40-inch) with 1:2:1 aspect ratio.

    The LED lamp on the Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) can last up to 30,000 hours, and the projector can last up to 13.88 years even if you use the projector on a daily basis (up to 6 hours per day).

    The projector comes with an AI voice control support, which can be used to tweak the settings of the projector without a remote control. The projector also has built-in Mi TV, which can be used to watch tv series and movies using the internet.

    The projector comes with a built-in speaker with Dolby Atmos and DTS audio technology for enhanced audio output. The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) has a single HDMI port, USB port, and an AUX port on the back.

    Overall, the projector has a compact design and weighs at 1.3 KG with a height of 15cm. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) in India what so ever.

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue