    Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch now available for Rs 47,999

    Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch is a 4K television

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch has received a significant price cut in India, and now available for Rs 47,999. The smart-4K television from Xiaomi was launched in 2018 with a price tag of Rs 49,999.

    The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro is one of the best budget 55-inch 4K television available in India. The Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch is also an Android TV certified device, running on the latest Android TV OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro is available via Mi Home, Mi.com, and Flipkart for Rs 47,999.

    Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 55-inch comes with a 55-inch UHD+ LED display with an almost bezel-less design. Amlogic Quad Core CPU powers the smart-television with Mali-450 GPU.

    The television comes with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage with a dual USB 2.0 ports. The smart-television, in total, has three HDMI ports with a LAN port and an AV connector pin.

    Android TV OS powers the television, where users can install apps and games directly from the Google Play Store. The tv has a dual 8W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTH-HD support. Similarly, television also comes with PatchWall UI, which offers regional-content with free video streaming on various platforms like AltBalaji, Voot, and Hotstar.

    xiaomi tv news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
