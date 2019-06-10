Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro Up For Sale Via Offline Stores In India – Price, Specs And Key Feature News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi the company which is known for its wide range of smartphones in the Indian market is slowly expanding its business in the electronic market as well. The company has made the Mi LED TV 4 Pro available for sale via offline stores in the country. Earlier the TV was only available for grabs via online stores. To make this possible in India the company has joined hands with Vijay Sales to offer the smart TV.

From June 7 the Mi LED TV 4 Pro is available for sale on all the Vijay Sales stores situated across Mumbai, Punem Delhi NCR, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Baroda. So if you are also interested to grab one then you can walk into the store and experience the TV and get it.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro Price

Xiomi launched its Mi LED TV 4 Pro back in 2018. The smart TV received a price cut of Rs 2,000 after that the TV was listed for Rs 47,999. The company launched the Mi TV for Rs 49,999. The smartTV runs on Google's Android TV platform and also comes with Google Play Store and more.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro Specification

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro comes with a 55-inch Ultra HD (4K), with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 Pixels. The smartTV comes with minimal bezels of 4.9mm thickness. Under the hood, the 4K TV is powered by an Amlogic 64-bit processor with 7th-gen imaging technology paired with Mali-450 graphics.

The device is backed by a 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage top download apps and store screen grabs. On the connectivity part, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro offers, Bluetooth 4.2, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Ethernet, three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and an S/PDIF port.

On the software part, the Mi TV comes preinstalled with Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Sun Nxt, Zee5, Hungama Play, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF Play, Flickstree. For impressive sound, it packs dual 8W Dolby Audio + DTS-HD speakers for surround sound.