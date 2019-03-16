ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch now available for Rs 29,999 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon

    Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch was launched in India for Rs 31,999. The television received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in January 2019, bringing down the price of the smart-tv to Rs 30,999. Now, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch has received yet another price cut, and currently available for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Homes.

    Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch now available for Rs 29,999 on Mi.com

     

    The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch is still one of the best Android-powered smart-tv available in India with a sleek design and necessary hardware to run your favorite TV OS apps without breaking a sweat. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch.

    Buy the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch from Mi.com

    Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch features and specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch comes with a 49-inch FHD LED panel with minimal bezels across the corners. The television uses an HDR enabled panel, which enhances the color and contrast of the images on TV, which elevates your television viewing experience.

    The television packs two 10W speakers with DTS HD sound signature, which offer home-theatre like sound effect. With PatchWall UI, the smart-television offers 700,000+ hours of content on various streaming services like Hotstar, Voot, and AltBalaji.

    A quad-core Amlogic 64-bit SoC powers the television with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The TV runs on Android TV OS (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) with custom PatchWall UI.

    The FHD LED panel on the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch comes with 60Hz refresh rate with 178 degrees viewing angle and 6.5ms response time. With respect to I/O, the television has dual USB 2.0, three HDMI ports, AV-in, and Ethernet. The tv does support 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi as well.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
