Xiaomi Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro India Launch Teased Officially

Xiaomi appears to be all set to launch the next-generation smart TVs in India, suggests a new teaser from the company. As per the company's social media handles and invites sent to publications, the launch of an upcoming product is evident and it uses the caption " Quantum Leaps Ahead" hinting at the Mi TV 5 lineup.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 India Launch

The Mi TV 5 Pro has an Ultra HD Quantum Dot LED (QLED) display and comes in three sizes such as 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. Though the official teaser does not divulge much about the upcoming product, the caption is the biggest clue pointing out at the Mi TV 5 Pro.

The teaser shows the animation of an eclipse that lifts along with bright sunlight, which points towards the peak brightness and colors that can be achieved by quantum dot LED displays. For now, the teaser hasn't revealed when exactly the Mi TV 5 lineup could be launched in India but it might happen this year itself.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Lineup Expected Price

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro were launched in the company's home market in China sometime in November 2019. These TVs could have been launched in India if not for the global pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, this TV series is available in three sizes as mentioned above and comes with a UHD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution.

Detailing on the pricing of these smart TVs in the Mi TV 5 lineup, the standard variant is priced starting from CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs. 33,800) and the Mi TV 5 Pro is priced starting from CNY 3.699 (approx. Rs. 41,700).

If these TVs make their way into the Indian market, we can expect the Mi TV 5 to be priced starting from Rs. 39,999 and the Mi TV 5 Pro to be priced from Rs. 49,999 onwards.

A Look At Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Lineup

Notably, the major difference between these two models is the presence of a QLED display on the Pro variant as compared to the regular LED display on the standard model. Both the models are believed to have HDR support and run Android TV along with PatchWall launcher.

The standard Mi TV 5 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space while the Pro variant has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. These hint that the upcoming TV lineup has better specifications than most premium smart TVs available in the country. We can expect the Mi TV 5 series to be positioned relatively higher than the Mi TV 4X series, which is the most expensive TV series from Xiaomi available in India right now.

