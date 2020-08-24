Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India Launch Pegged For September 7 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Mi TV Horizon Edition in India as early as next month. As of now, there is no word regarding the new television. It is likely that the company could bring the most premium offering in the smart TV market segment to the country.

As per a teaser page by Xiaomi, some of the features of the smart TV have been leaked online revealing the presence of its proprietary Patchwall launcher. It looks like this TV will run Android TV topped with the Patchwall launcher. As it has been a few months since the launch of a major TV from the company, we can expect it to be a major one as it will coincide with the festive season kicking off in the country.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India Launch

The Mi TV Horizon Edition teaser page that has been shared by Xiaomi India indicates the launch date and the new features. It has revealed that the premium smart TV could be launched in India on September 7. It hints at a few new features such as the assurance of quintessential display tech, hinting that the TV could have a premium screen. Though it is likely that the device could feature an LED display and there is also a possibility to see a QLED or QLED TV.

Furthermore, the smart TV comes with the Patchwall launcher. It is likely to provide access to more than 5,000 apps revealing that the smart TV will run on Android TV assuring access to the Google Play Store. Also, there is a quick wake feature that has been teased by the company. It suggests that Xiaomi could finally implement a way to quickly turn on the TV from the standby mode.

The previous smart TV models from Xiaomi have been criticized for missing out on the quick wake option. With the TV taking around 45 seconds to reboot every time it is switched on, it is important to have such a feature. The Horizon Edition branding from Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition hints at the presence of thin bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio as well. Otherwise, from the teaser image, we can expect it to arrive with a slim overall design.

