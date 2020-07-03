Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 4K OLED TV With 120Hz Display Announced: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new smart TV called the Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV in its home market China. The highlights of this new smart TV that has been churned out of Xiaomi's stable include slim bezels, high color accuracy, and high refresh rate. It also has a 9-unit speaker system along with support for Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED TV Price

Talking about the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV is priced at 12,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,37,000). This new smart TV model is listed on the official Xiaomi China website for sale. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability or pricing of this Mi TV Lux model in the global markets including India.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED TV Specs

The Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED TV features a 65-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen supports variable refresh rate supporting refresh rates between 40Hz and 120Hz. The smart TV comes with an instantaneous response time of 1ms and Always-on display support. The other notable aspects regarding the display include 178-degree viewing angles, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and support for 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Under its hood, this Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV gets the power from a quad-core MediaTek Cortex A73 GPU along with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This new smart TV from Xiaomi features a 9-unit speaker system capable of delivering sound 65W output along with Dolby Atmos with subwoofer, full frequency units, and tweeter arrangement.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV has standard connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, Infrared, an AV port, an Ethernet port, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an optical fiber port. The Mi TV Lux 65-inch runs MIUI for TV, wuich includes some inbuilt apps and Xiaomi's app store. There is support for intelligent control of Xiaomi IoT ecosystem devices. Notably, the NFC Bluetooth remote enables project video content from a smartphone on the TV and control other smart home devices too.

Best Mobiles in India