Xiaomi might launch a cheaper and smaller Mi TV series in India soon

After creating a huge buzz in the smartphone world it looks like Xiaomi is now set to disrupt the TV segment in India as well. And the company is already working it. Just a few weeks back the company announced the launch of Mi TV 4 in India and it has already received an overwhelming response. The main highlight of this TV has definitely been the pricing as the 55-inch model is priced just at Rs. 39,999.

As a result, the TV has been sold out and out of stock whenever it has been put up for sale. However, that is not the main news here. With all that has been happening and after receiving some good feedback it looks like Xiaomi is aiming to expand its TV range in India.

In fact, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain via his twitter handle has just teased the expansion of the Mi TV lineup in India. Along with Jain Xiaomi India Product Manager, Sudeep Sahu also tweeted saying that the company was set to launch a new series and that it would be more accessible.

While we are speculating about the possible launches, Jain was not so discreet about what was coming but did mention that Xiaomi was cooking something up. His tweet read, "Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It's time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon."

Interestingly after Jain's tweet, Sahu also confirmed the arrival of something news and his tweet read, "Innovation should be accessible to everyone. We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience."

All in all, the tweets are a mystery right now but they do suggest one thing in clear. The upcoming product or if it is a TV will be even more affordable and accessible compared to we are assuming Mi TV 4.

Reports have suggested that Xiaomi could launch Mi TV 4A range or the Mi TV 4C series in India. But these are just assumptions and nothing is concrete. Nevertheless, if Xiaomi brings a new TV that is cheaper than the Mi TV 4 then it will be making things difficult for other brands.

More details should pop up in the coming days.