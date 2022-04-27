Xiaomi OLED Vision Announced: Xiaomi's First OLED Smart TV For India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially announced its first OLED smart TV in India -- the Xiaomi OLED Vision with a bezel-less design with a metal body. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio with almost no bezels on all four sides.

An OLED TV is fundamentally different from LCD TV, as unlike an IPS LCD screen, which has a backlight, an OLED TV's each pixel light up. This gives a complete black and higher contrast ratio when compared to a smart TV with an IPS LCD based smart TV. The Xiaomi OLED Vision has a 1.5 million: 1 contrast ratio, which is the highest contrast ratio on any smart TV.

Xiaomi OLED Vision uses a 10-bit panel, capable of reproducing a billion colors, and the TV also supports Reality Flow technology, which enhances the overall user experience while watching sports like Football or even cricket for a smooth viewing experience.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision also comes with Dolby Vision IQ technology, which analyses the room lighting conditions and matches the display to the same to offer the best possible picture performance. Xiaomi OLED Vision is also HDR 10+ certified and supports HDR streaming on platforms like Prime Video.

This is also one of the first smart TVs in India with IMAX enhanced certification. When it comes to speakers, the Xiaomi OLED Vision will have an 8 speaker driver setup with support for Dolby Atmos directly on the smart TV, which is an object-based audio technology that enhances the overall audio experience using a 30W speaker setup.

When it comes to hardware, the Xiaomi OLED Vision is powered by a quad-core processor based on ARM Cortex-A73 architecture with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is the highest on a Xiaomi smart TV. The Xiaomi OLED Vision also has three HDMI 2.1 ports, and it also supports Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming and gaming.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is made in India and will cost Rs. 89,999 in India. With bank offers, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available for just Rs. 83,999. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will go on sale on May 19th, and those who purchase on the first day will get free three years of complimentary warranty.

