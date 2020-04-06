ENGLISH

    Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV Goes Official In India: UI Enhancement And New Content Partners

    Xiaomi has announced the roll out of a new software update for its PatchWall UI. The release of PatchWall 3.0 brings several UI enhancements, deeper integration with Disney+ Hotstar and some new content partners to further boost the content library for Mi TV users in India. The PatchWall 3.0 will be available on Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.

    Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV Goes Official In India

     

    The third installment of the Xiaomi's in-house content service brings cleaner animations, a new Mi Lanting Pro font and even adds horizontal scrolling to the user interface for easy navigation. Notably, Xiaomi has not added any new languages to the package. The PatchWall 3.0 UI still offers support for 13 languages categorized over 9 categories.

    New Content partners

    Xiaomi has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, Docubay and Lattu Kids to boost the content library. The PatchWall 3.0 introduces a dedicated sports channel, which as per Xiaomi offers easy content discovery and offers a one-click play option for sports content. If you are sports enthusiasts, the PatchWall 3.0 will let you stream ongoing tournaments spanning across different sports such as Kabaddi, Tennis, Cricket and more on one single channel.

    Docubay is a dedicated documentary channel that will allow viewers to stream international documentaries across various topics. Lattu Kids is a dedicated channel for kids to offer over 1,500 hours of content suitable for children. With these new additions, the PatchWall 3.0 now has 20+ content partners.

    Improved Visual Experience

    Xiaomi mentions that the PatchWall 3.0 puts a big emphasis on user interface to enhance content discoverability and to offer a cleaner TV experience.. The browsing animations for carousels have been redesigned to highlight the 'Current Selection'. The Mi Lanting Pro font has been integrated from the MIUI 11 to improve the typography.

     

    The zero-screen in PatchWall 3.0 has been reworked to place content higher than the input tab. It also enables horizontal scrolling through different lists. The horizontal design language will also be seen into the show details page. The new PatchWall also upgrades the Mi List to offer curated lists of movies and TV shows from different genres.

    Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 Availability

    Xiaomi PatchWall 3.0 is now avilable for download on Mi TVs in India. The new UI will be made available to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
