Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launching On April 27 In India News oi-Vivek

Along with the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the company is also launching its newest smart TV range on April 27th in India. The company has now confirmed that the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series of televisions will be launched in India on April 27, which is said to offer a "complete entertainment experience."

Xiaomi's smart televisions have been known for offering a "value-for-money" proposition, and the company is likely to maintain the same with the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. The company has dedicated a microsite for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, where, it has highlighted several features of the upcoming product.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Features/Specifications

According to the official renders of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, the smart TV is likely to have a bezel-less design, at least on three sides with a Xiaomi logo at the bottom. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is expected to be available in multiple sizes such as 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch, which are currently the most popular smart TV screen sizes in India.

While the 32-inch model of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is expected to offer HD/FHD IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the 43-inch and the 55-inch variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A are expected to come with a 4K resolution panel with the same 60Hz refresh rate.

A custom processor is likely to power the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A with 1/2GB of RAM and 8/16GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is expected to run on Android TV OS and should come with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with support for FHD and 4K streaming.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is also likely to come with a smart remote, which should offer a voice search option using Google Assistant. Lastly, These smart televisions are also expected to carry Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification for enhanced audio and video experience.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Expected Pricing

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is expected to cost a bit more than the Xiaomi Smart TV 4A models, and the 32-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 5A might cost around Rs. 16,0000, while the 43-inch model is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000, and lastly the 55-inch variant of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A might cost around Rs. 40,000.

India's most loved Smart TV Series is here with its 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩, and it brings you #YourCompleteEntertainmentExperience.



Witness the return of our A-game with the #XiaomiSmartTV5A, on 27.04.2022, 12 Noon.



Get notified: https://t.co/52WeBxKfqo pic.twitter.com/Eo0h1zvTGX — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 21, 2022

