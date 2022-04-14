Xiaomi To Launch OLED Vision TV Soon In India; 4K Display, Android TV 11 OS Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is launching smartphones one after another in India. Since the beginning of this year, the brand launch multiple devices under its Note series. Besides, it is gearing up for launch of the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 27.

Now, the latest report suggested Xiaomi will soon be launching a premium smart TV named the Xiaomi LED Vision TV in the country. The launch timeline is yet to be revealed. However, key specs of the upcoming smart TV have been tipped.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Key Specifications Revealed

The latest development comes to the light via 91mobiles who has learned from tipster Ishan Agarwal that Xiaomi will soon launch the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV. However, the report did not mention anything regarding the launch. According to the report, the upcoming smart TV from Xiaomi will come with 55-inch OLED panel with a 4K resolution.

It is also tipped to support Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker mode. The smart TV is said to ship with 8-driver 30W speakers with DTS-X and Dolby Atmos which will provide an immersive audio experience. On the software front, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will run Android TV 11 OS.

Other features might include Google Assistant support, Patchwall UI, and so on. Apart from this nothing is known about the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV at this moment.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Expected Pricing

The report did also not reveal anything related pricing. However, it says the upcoming Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be launched under premium price segment. And it is expected to compete with other brand's flagship smart TVs.

In this year, Xiaomi has not launched flagship TV in the country as of now. The brand launched a budget Redmi-branded smart TV named the Redmi Smart TV X43 back in February this year. The device is launched at Rs. 28,999.

In terms of features, it has a 43-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by the quad-core 64-bit A55 CPU paired with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. Other aspects include 30W speakers, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and many more.

