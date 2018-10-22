Zebronics Atom Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs. 1,699

As Diwali is nearing, one of the leading Indian brand, which makes IT peripherals, mobile/lifestyle accessories, surveillance products and sound systems has come up with another Bluetooth speaker. Well, Zebronics has come up with a lantern wireless speaker called Atom priced at Rs. 1,699.

Buyers can get the festive spirit with the flame light speaker. This new portable speaker from Zebronics called Atom comes with 60 LED lights giving a flame effect during the Diwali season. It can be said that this speaker is suitable for festivities as its design suits the occasion.

Features of Zebronics Atom

Zebronics Atom has a modern yet minimalistic design featuring an arched design making it resemble a lamp. There is a flame light with 60 LEDs emitting a nice and warm fluorescent orange glow like a burning candle. The Atom is touted to render a capable audio output serving its purpose.

This speaker can be used in both the Bluetooth and wireless modes to stream music, play games and more. There is a microSD card slot just like the other speakers from the company in recent times such as Zebronics Prism and Zebronics Passion. There are controls at the middle to let users change the track and adjust the volume.

There is a notification light on this speaker and it glows red when the portable speaker is connected to the charger and fully charged. The light will blink in the Bluetooth Discover mode and glow continuously when it is connected to a device. It can be operated in a wireless range between 8 to 10 meters. It can be charged using a microSD cable and misses out on the calling functionality.

Price and availability

Zebronics has launched this wireless portable speaker in a Black color variant. Priced at Rs. 1,699, this speaker will be available across all the major retail stores across the country this Diwali season. It is also available online for the interested buyers to grab hold of it.

So, this festive season, are you interested in buying the Zebronics Atom portable wireless speaker? Do leave your opinion via the comments section below.