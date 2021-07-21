Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar With Single Unit Design Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Demand for home entertainment units like soundbars and other music entertainments has risen. Zebronics has released a new soundbar with Dolby Atmos to cater to the rising demand. The new Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar offers a single-unit design that aims to offer an enhanced sound experience for users.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Price, Availability

Zebronics presently has a wide range of Dolby-enabled soundbars with subwoofer and rear satellites. However, the company claims this is the first soundbar with a single unit design with Dolby Atmos support, available in the country. The ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar is priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available on Flipkart starting from July 20, 2021.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Soundbar Features

A soundbar generally has multiple units, at least units. However, the new ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro packs a single unit that offers an easy setup. The company claims it's easy to install as it skips the hassles of multiple wires. Moreover, the lightweight build allows users to move it around and let it sit with any décor.

The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro offers multiple connectivity options. One can even wirelessly stream music from their phone and connect the USB drive to play music. Zebronics has also offered an option to connect the user's laptop, computer with the soundbar via the AUX input. The other connectivity options include optical input or triple HDMI options.

The design aspect also includes front-facing quad 6.35cms drivers and top dual 5.08cms drivers on the Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro. This further delivers enhanced audio clarity and an immersive sound experience. The soundbar also passes through videos with 4K and HDR, using the triple HDMI setup, dual inputs, and one output, with ARC support.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Soundbar: Should You Buy?

The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar has made an impressive entry in the country, offering a couple of premium features in this price segment. The single-unit design and powerful sound delivery make it a good choice to get for the asking price.

