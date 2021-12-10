Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The homegrown brand Zebronics is well known for the launch of a slew of accessories including speaker systems, soundbars, headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more. The latest launch from the company is the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar, a new soundbar that supports Alexa for voice commands.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar Features

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar comes with dual drivers and dual 69mm subwoofers. As its name suggests, it features 80W RMS output, which ensures an immersive audio entertainment experience for users. This new soundbar can stream audio wirelessly, which is possible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Also, there is an app called ZEB-SMART JUKEBAR for both Android and iOS devices that lets users experience smart controls and easily set up the soundbar.

Furthermore, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar flaunts HDMI ARC and optical ports. There is support an AUX port as well to connect any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The USB port on the Zebronics soundbar lets users connect the pen drive and a LED display and wall-mountable design. Also, the soundbar is bundled with sleek remote control.

When it comes to specifications, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar comes with an impedance of 8 ohm, an output power 80W, which is split into 40W and 2 x 20W. There is a frequency response of 45Hz - 20kHz and supports MP3. Notably, there is an inbuilt dual far-field mics for Alexa. It supports a pen drive with up to 32GB memory and has a weight of 3.25kg.

Given that it has support for Alexa, you can use the feature to give voice commands to the soundbar and this smart soundbar will listen to the commands and carry out the action. For instance, you can say "Alexa, increase the volume to 15", "Alexa, play latest Bollywood songs", etc.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar Price

When it comes to pricing, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3820A Pro 80W Soundbar has been launched in a single Black color option. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 but is available at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 via the online retailer Amazon.

