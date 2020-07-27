ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zee5 Announces New Budget-Oriented 'Zee5 Club' Plan: Offers, Benefits

    By
    |

    Zee5 has announced a new budget-friendly plan called the Zee5 Club for its users. The Zee5 all-access plan is too expensive for many to use. But for the new plan, users have to pay only Rs. 365 for one year. The new plan offers more than 1,000 movies, Zee Zindagi programs, and more than 90 live TV channels, as well as Zee5 and ALTBalaji shows. The new Zee5 Club plan launches it with a focus on users' budget preferences. The plan, which comes as an OTT television entertainment pack, will feature a certain number of movies and shows. It will allow users to watch before the telecast.

    Zee5 Announces New Budget-Oriented 'Zee5 Club' Plan

     

    The plan will have plenty of drama content and content for children's entertainment. A good thing is that the new plan will not have any interfering video ads. All in all, users will now get 'shows' like dramas, comedy kids entertainment for just Rs. 365. In addition, Zee5 Club users can switch to the complete Zee5 plan at any time of the year with pay the plan amount.

    However, the Zee5 all-access plan offers all shows including ALTBalaji shows, various movies, Zee Zindagi shows, kid's content, and a number of live TV channels. This plan cost at Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 99 for a month. On the other hand, the quarterly and six months plans cost at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599 respectively. In both Zee5 Club and Zee5 all-access plan, users can watch the show simultaneously on five different devices.

    The Zee5's new step looks set to rival platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. The Disney+ Hotstar offers limited content at Rs. 399 for a year. Also, the Amazon Prime Video subscription costs at Rs. 129 for a month and Netflix has a monthly plan for Rs. 199.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: entertainment news
    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X