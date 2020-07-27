Zee5 Announces New Budget-Oriented 'Zee5 Club' Plan: Offers, Benefits News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Zee5 has announced a new budget-friendly plan called the Zee5 Club for its users. The Zee5 all-access plan is too expensive for many to use. But for the new plan, users have to pay only Rs. 365 for one year. The new plan offers more than 1,000 movies, Zee Zindagi programs, and more than 90 live TV channels, as well as Zee5 and ALTBalaji shows. The new Zee5 Club plan launches it with a focus on users' budget preferences. The plan, which comes as an OTT television entertainment pack, will feature a certain number of movies and shows. It will allow users to watch before the telecast.

The plan will have plenty of drama content and content for children's entertainment. A good thing is that the new plan will not have any interfering video ads. All in all, users will now get 'shows' like dramas, comedy kids entertainment for just Rs. 365. In addition, Zee5 Club users can switch to the complete Zee5 plan at any time of the year with pay the plan amount.

However, the Zee5 all-access plan offers all shows including ALTBalaji shows, various movies, Zee Zindagi shows, kid's content, and a number of live TV channels. This plan cost at Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 99 for a month. On the other hand, the quarterly and six months plans cost at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599 respectively. In both Zee5 Club and Zee5 all-access plan, users can watch the show simultaneously on five different devices.

The Zee5's new step looks set to rival platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. The Disney+ Hotstar offers limited content at Rs. 399 for a year. Also, the Amazon Prime Video subscription costs at Rs. 129 for a month and Netflix has a monthly plan for Rs. 199.

