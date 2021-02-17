Zee5 Offering 50% Off On Premium Annual Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Zee5 has reduced the prices of its plans in the country. The company has slashed the prices by 50 percent and interested users can purchase the premium subscription of Zee5 at Rs. 499 instead of Rs. 999. This offer is for a limited time and will be available until February 28. This means that from March 1st, 2021, users have to pay the full amount.

List Of All Zee5 Premium Benefits

However, the one-month and three months plans are still available at Rs. 99 and Rs. 299. On the other hand, the 12-month plan of Zee5 is priced at Rs. 999; however, users can purchase the plan at Rs. 499.

The Zee5 membership will allow users to watch all originals shows and videos. This plan ships Kids, Live TV, and TV shows, ALT Balaji Shows, Zindagi shows before they are telecasted on television. Additionally, the Zee5 Premium members will allow users to watch five devices at one time.

Notably, Zee5 is offering content in 12 languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil. In addition, the operator allows you to watch international, Indian movies, Music, Kids' content, Cineplays, Live TV, lifestyle, and health on one platform.

Zee5 Vs Amazon Prime Vs Netflix Vs Hotstar: Details

Let's start with the Amazon Prime plan, where the first plan is priced at Rs. 129, while the annual plan is priced at Rs. 999. The Prime Video is available on Smart television, Android TV, Apple TV, and mobiles. Then, the Netflix app, which is the most popular application, and its plans start from Rs. 199 and goes up to Rs. 799. These plans are known as Mobile Plan, Basic, Standard, and Premium packs. The Disney+ Hotstar packs are priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 499. These plans are known as Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

