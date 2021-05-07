Just In
Redmi Smart TV With FHD Panel And MediaTek SoC On Cards
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand is also a market leader in the smart TV segment. After its success, even Redmi started launching smart TVs. Now, it looks like Redmi is all set to take the wraps off another new smart TV sometime soon.
Redmi Smart TV On Cards
As per a recent tweet shared by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, a new Redmi Smart TV has been spotted on the Google Play Console as a part of the Google Supported Devices. It is said to be codenamed tarzen and carry the model number MiTV-MOOQ3.
Redmi Smart TV Rumored Specs
Going by the listing, the TV appears to have the support for FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is believed to get the power from a MediaTek T31 SoC teamed up with 2GB of RAM. On the software front, the new Redmi Smart TV that has been spotted online is said to run Android 10 OS, which is the latest iteration for smart TVs.
As of now, there is no word regarding the screen size of the upcoming TV. It is believed that the upcoming model will be priced in the affordable market segment. However, we need to wait to know what the company plans to rollout this time.
Is Redmi Smart TV Coming To India?
Currently, Redmi is yet to reveal further details regarding the Redmi Smart TV. It looks like the company is in plans to unveil this new model sometime soon but there is no word regarding the markets where it will be launched. Also, an India launch of the smart TV in question is doubtful. From the teasers shared by the company, we expect that the launch date of the Redmi Smart TV shouldn't be farfetched.
Talking about the existing models, only one series of Redmi smart TVs are available in India. Well, it is the Redmi Smart TV X series that has three models - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.
Given that the company is gearing up to unveil a new model, we need to wait for its announcement regarding the availability of the new TV for better clarity. Until then, let us take this information with a grain of salt.
