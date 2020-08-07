Amazon Echo Studio Review: Best Smart Speaker For The Foreseeable Future?

Echo Studio: Specifications

Speaker size: 1-inch tweeter, 3x 2-inch mid-range speakers, and 5.25-inch woofer

Weight: 3.86 KG

Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz)

Bluetooth: Yes, Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP)

Special Support: Dolby Atmos

Line out: 3.5 mm or mini-optical line in

Echo Studio: Premium, Inside And Out

The Alexa Echo Studio is the biggest Alexa powered smart speaker from Amazon and it shares the design philosophy with the 2nd Gen Echo speakers with a high-quality fabric exterior. The Echo Studio is available in black color with an LED ring on the top of the speaker that changes color, depending on the status of the speaker.



This is a well-engineered speaker that offers better audio output and a gap at the bottom portion of the speaker that helps to offer better bass and audio clarity when streaming high-quality music from sources like Amazon Music or Spotify.



The speaker looks elegant and premium and is small in size when compared to other speakers with over 5-inch woofer. The overall fit and finish of the Echo Studio is in line with other Echo products and this device can last for years without any issue.

Echo Studio Connectivity: Works With Almost Every Device

The Echo Studio weighs at 3.86KG. Instead of calling this a heavy speaker, it can be called a solid well-built speaker that has been crafted to improve the sound signature. At the back, it has a power in port, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack which also acts as a mini optical line-in port.



The speaker can be powered using the proprietary charging connector pin or a regular micro USB charger that we use with smartphones and tablets. It does not have a built-in speaker and required an active power source and an internet connection to function properly.



Though it is officially called as black color, it looks a bit greyish and can go well with most of the desk setups without any issue. The speaker does have four physical buttons, out of which two are volume buttons, a multi-function button, and a microphone mute button.



The speaker does support Bluetooth and WiFi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) and can be used with almost any device, including a smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, or even a television over Bluetooth or wired connection.

Echo Studio Audio: Made For Streaming And Gaming

Besides being a smart speaker, the Echo Studio can also be used as a standalone multimedia unit, probably with a smart TV, laptop, or even a gaming console. With support for the mini-optical line in, there will be almost no sound delay while gaming and the surround sound system helps to create a surreal gaming experience.



With Dolby Atmos, the speaker offers great sound clarity. I recently enjoyed some of the movies and web series on Prime Video and Netflix and the Echo Studio can recreate a cinema theatre-like sound effect. It comes with a technology that scans the surrounding area using sound waves to offer a unique sound signature that will be tailormade for your home and this feature works like a charm.

Echo Studio Music Streaming: Works With Almost Every Major Streaming Services

The Echo Studio can stream music from Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Hungama, and Gaana. Some of these streaming services do need a separate subscription and users have to authenticate the same using the Alexa app on a smartphone.



As the Echo Studio supports high-speed 5.0GHz WiFi, it can even stream high bit-rate music from the aforementioned services without any issue. There is also an option to set a preferred music streaming service and I have been using the Echo Studio with Amazon Music.



If you are using the Amazon Music app on your smartphone, there is an option to directly stream the song from the cloud rather than transmitting via Bluetooth which could affect the sound quality. Depending on the service and the streaming quality settings, the sound signature might vary a little and for me, this is one of the cleanest sounding speakers that I have heard.



I listen to a variety of music, including Indian classical music, soft jazz, Bollywood, and even heavy metal and the Echo Studio handles all sorts of music without any issue and each sort sounds as it is intended to sound. If you are a music-head, then this is definitely the speaker that you vouch for. The Echo Studio is not only a clear sound speaker, but it gets very loud, where at the higher volume range you can feel the bass.

Echo Studio Music: Tightly Integrated With Amazon's Alexa

If you pair your Amazon account with this speaker, then you can directly voice search for the various items and buy them directly on Amazon. You can add a product and depend on the payment settings, you can order a product without touching a laptop or a smartphone.



It will also send notifications for the upcoming deliveries and shipping details. Besides, you can ask all your quires like, "Alexa, what's the weather in Bengaluru or will it rain today"? Alexa can also work as a bedside alarm clock and you can also set reminders on the Echo Studio.



Alexa is one of the most mature AI assistants which make the Echo Studio a really smart speaker. Overall, it has all the features that one can expect from an Echo smart speaker and everything works as expected.

Echo Studio: An All-Round Smart Speaker

Though it has a lot of features that make the Echo Studio a really smart speaker, you should not buy this for those capabilities. Even at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999, it is still an expensive smart speaker and it is not meant for everyone. The Echo Studio is for those, who want a wired/wireless speaker that offers exceptional sound quality and complements the interior with its looks in a subtle manner.



It's safe to assume that this is probably the only smart speaker that you will need for the next few years. You can play games, watch movies, listen to music, or even order your favorite chips before binging the next season of your favorite web series.