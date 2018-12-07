Amour 3.0 Panel review: Transform your home into a smart-home

What is Amour 3.0 Panel?

As the name suggests, the Amour 3.0 Panel is a panel/switchboard which will replace your conventional switchboard on your home and office. The Amour 3.0 Panel does offer a futuristic look with smart-features.

Users can control devices (including fans, lights, televisions, and ACs) using Amour Home Automation app via Android or an iOS device.

Unique features

The Amour 3.0 Panel is an all-in-one solution, where a user can programme up to 7 switches (appliances) with a single panel with the option to regulate or dim a light, fan, or an AC. Always glow icons will enable seamless user experience even in low light conditions.

The overall form factor of the Amour 3.0 Panel is designed with respect to the standard switchboard socket and works with the existing wiring, which is also happened to be shock resistant.

With a single long-press user can switch on or switch off all the devices at the same time. The Amour 3.0 Panel comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Hotspot support, where a user can toggle between the same with a single click of a button.

The entire front-screen is a touch-enabled panel. Depending on one's demand the company can customize the panel. The panel also comes with built-in dual USB charging ports, which can be used to charge your smartphones and tablets.

Amour 3.0 Panel design

The Amour 3.0 Panel offers a simple yet elegant design, which will suit most of the home and office environments. On the outside, the Amour 3.0 Panel has minimal branding with a big touch panel with customizable icons and a dual USB ports, which can be used to charge smartphones and other electronic accessories.

The front-panel comes in different color shades, and users can choose from a wide variety of colors. As the entire outer body is made using polycarbonate, it is easy to clean with a cloth or a sponge.

Our experience with Amour 3.0 Panel

We received an Amour 3.0 Panel kit with two LED bulbs and a universal button (touchpad) layout. Setting up the Amour 3.0 is pretty easy. Download the Amour Home Automation app from Google Play Store or the Apple App store and pair the device.

We did feel that the overall UI of the Amour Home Automation app feels a bit dated, but we did not face any issues with respect to functionality. Even changing from Hotspot to Wi-Fi mode is pretty easy, just press and hold the middle button for 10 seconds, and the device will switch from Hotspot to Wi-Fi or vice-versa.

The app does offer a lot of features, where one can schedule the lights and other devices to turn on and turn off at a specific point of time. Ex: the Amour 3.0 panel can be programmed to turn on light @6:00 AM and turn off the light @10:30 PM.

If you connect your smartphone to the Amour 3.0 panel, then the connectivity is limited to the standard Wi-Fi range. If you connect the Amour 3.0 to a Wi-Fi network, the device can be controlled from a remote location with an active internet connection.

Works with Alexa

One more interesting feature of the Amour 3.0 Panel is the fact that the panel can be controlled using an Alexa speaker with voice commands. With Alexa integration, users can turn off or turn on the light with a single voice command.

However, we weren't able to test this feature on the review unit that we received and cannot comment on how well the integration works.

Verdict

Overall, we were impressed with the features that the Amour 3.0 panel offers. The Amour 3.0 Panel is for those, who are looking to modernize their home or office, which gives them full control over the different home accessories like a light, fan, AC or any other electronic equipment.

The Amour Panel costs Rs 68,500, so it is not going to be an affordable option for sure. The Amour 3.0 Panel is for those, who are tech savvy and want to experience something futuristic technology on day to day basis.