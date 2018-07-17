Asus ZenBeam Go E1Z review: Convenience comes at a cost

Design and build

Asus ZenBeam Go E1Z is compact and can be carried around as a power bank. The projector is made using rigid metal and there is a sliding door, which reveals the lens. It comes packed in a suave leather carrying pouch to protect it. The projector is rectangular in shape and there is an attractive lining across the sides doubling as heat vents and giving a shiny finish to the aluminum chassis. This not only adds to the premium feel of the projector but also does a good job in preventing it from overheating.

The ZenBeam Go E1Z is pretty light in weighing in at 307 grams despite housing a capacious 6400mAh battery. This battery gives a good lifespan to the device even while using it at maximum brightness. At its rear, there is an array of ports for connectivity.

Ports and connectivity

At its rear, there is micro-USB port to connect an input device, another micro-USB for DC IN, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a power button. It has a focus toggle at the side along with LED flash and light indicators at the bottom. The package comes bundled with two micro USB cables, a USB Type-C converter, 3 switch connection, and a power adapter. There is no HDMI port so this device is restricted to be used with mobile devices and laptops alone. Also, it lacks wireless connectivity, so there is definitely going to a mess caused by the cables. But the 3.5mm headphone jack is a welcome addition as you can use it to connect the projector's audio output to a speaker or a pair of earphones.

Display

This projector can display images of WVGA 854 x 480 pixels and convert same up to FHD 1080p on using it with a computer. The E1Z can project an image ranging from 15 inches to 120 inches within a short distance of 3.7 meters. The image quality is a little dull and of low resolution from a distance. We liked the quality while viewing it from two to three feet distance but the projection isn't too big in that case.

The image quality can be adjusted, thanks to the focus toggle. There is a keystone correction in this projector, which addresses the pain point faced by users. Keystone effect is the distortion of an image that is caused while projecting it on an angled surface. By enabling this setting, you can get an undistorted output.

The device requires two apps to function. Firstly, the ZenBeam app lets users control the projection brightness, keystone effect setting and projection position. It also lets users choose a mode from the Splendid mode section offering choices such as presentation mode, standard, theater, eco mode, flashlight mode and SOS mode.

The next one is the DisplayLink Presenter app, which is needed to project the content on your smartphone using this projector. During our usage, we tried this projector with a few smartphones. And, we did not face any issues with the devices supporting the projector except for the Honor 7X, which experienced something like a freezing issue. Though the content was playing on the smartphone, the projected content was frozen and we had to open the DisplayLink Presenter app and grant access to project the content. However, there was no problem while testing the same with Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, OnePlus 5 and other supported smartphones.

Battery life

This projector is equipped with a 6400mAh battery, which is touted to render around 5 hours of battery life. And, we did witness that this projector lasts almost this much as we could use it to watch a full 2.5-hour long movie and a few YouTube videos too on a single charge.

Verdict

The Asus ZenBeam Go E1Z is a compact and pocket-friendly projector. It is highly suitable for those who want to take it for an outdoor trip to view movies or videos on a big screen. The device is pretty efficient and does the intended task without any issues. However, it is priced at a whopping Rs. 37,000, which can be a problem for those are on a stringent budget constraint. Otherwise, this projector will definitely by a perfect outdoor companion for those who aren't tied with any budget issues.