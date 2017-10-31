Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse First Impressions: Immersive audio and Stunning Visual experience

Specifications

The OLED LG made TV in the B&O setup integrates a 3-channel SoundCentre and a visual appearance that mixes glass with coloured fabric or aluminium. The TV's integrated and 450 watt powerful 3-channel SoundCentre offers both stereo performance and centre channel. It has dual tuner for connection of external USB and hard disk. The 3-channel stereo system has 1x1" tweeter, 2x2.5" fullrange drivers and 3x4" midrange /woofers. There is one 50 watt amplifier, 2x 50 watts fullrange drivers, 3x 100 watt midrange/ woffers. The setup supports integrated 7.1 surround sound module, Adaptive Bass Linearization and BeoLink multiroom technology.

Moreover, the setup integrates internet radio and music streaming services, making it a music system in its own right. The TV includes 4K video processing technology and comes with LG Electronics´ latest webOS 3.5 platform.

The platform allows you to access online content, apps, music streaming services like Spotify, content providers such as Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, Blu-ray players of any brand, as well as your personal content. The audio streaming part includes TuneIn radio, Spotify Connect, Deezer, Chromecast built-in for audio, audio AirPlay and Bluetooth streaming.