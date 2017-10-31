Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse First Impressions: Immersive audio and Stunning Visual experience

High-end music setups and vivid OLED TVs are a buzz in premium audio/video category. And when we specifically say 'premium audio', Bang &Olufsen is undoubtedly one of the first brand that strikes a chord in our mind. Known for its high quality audio reproduction, the Danish company has introduced its top-of-the line audio-video setup in the Indian market. BeoVision Eclipse and BeoLab 50 are company's state-of-the art audio-video setups to give Indian audience a taste of premium multimedia experience.
What is BeoVision Eclipse?
BeoVision Eclipse is both a television and a music system presented in one comprehensive solution. It tries to merge the best of two worlds is the first TV developed by Bang & Olufsen and LG Electronics in partnership. It fuses LG Electronics' OLED TV technology with B &O's premium audio setup to create a state-of-the art audio-video experience for audiophiles and movie buffs.
BeoVision Eclipse first made an appearance in IFA 2017 in Berlin and will be available in Bang &Olufsen's flagship stores in New Delhi at DLF Emporio, UB City, Bangalore and Taj Hotel, Santa Cruz, Mumbai at a recommended retail price of approximately 10 lacs for 55"and approximately14 lacs for 65".
Specifications
The OLED LG made TV in the B&O setup integrates a 3-channel SoundCentre and a visual appearance that mixes glass with coloured fabric or aluminium. The TV's integrated and 450 watt powerful 3-channel SoundCentre offers both stereo performance and centre channel. It has dual tuner for connection of external USB and hard disk. The 3-channel stereo system has 1x1" tweeter, 2x2.5" fullrange drivers and 3x4" midrange /woofers. There is one 50 watt amplifier, 2x 50 watts fullrange drivers, 3x 100 watt midrange/ woffers. The setup supports integrated 7.1 surround sound module, Adaptive Bass Linearization and BeoLink multiroom technology.
Moreover, the setup integrates internet radio and music streaming services, making it a music system in its own right. The TV includes 4K video processing technology and comes with LG Electronics´ latest webOS 3.5 platform.
The platform allows you to access online content, apps, music streaming services like Spotify, content providers such as Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, Blu-ray players of any brand, as well as your personal content. The audio streaming part includes TuneIn radio, Spotify Connect, Deezer, Chromecast built-in for audio, audio AirPlay and Bluetooth streaming.
Excellent audio and mind-blowing visuals
As noted, LG Electronics' OLED TV technology is known to reproduce the most lifelike images with its pixel dimming control technology that renders perfect blacks, infinite contrast and an expanded colour gamut. And combined with the most immersive B&O's audio technologies, the overall multimedia experience can leave you spellbound.
We had a chance to experience the audio-video setup at brand's store in New Delhi and the overall experience left us mesmerized. The clear and immersive audio by B&O combined with LG's gorgeous OLED TV technology makes BeoVision Eclipse a force to reckon with.
The TV unit itself looks downright premium and comes with a floor mounted motorized floor stand. With a push of a button, the TV move soundlessly across the floor, to a maximum of 90 degrees making it easy to change the viewing angle as per your requirement. In addition to the floor stand, BeoVision Eclipse can be placed on a motorized or manual wall bracket.
Customizable and Premium design
If you opt to use additional speakers via the integrated surround sound decoder, the centre channel performance of the TV matches any of the Bang &Olufsen high-end BeoLab loudspeakers. In other words, this enables an immersive cinematic experience in your own home.
Bang &Olufsen aesthetic simplicity can be seen in the overall audio-video setup. The slim glass surface continues beneath the SoundCentre, which in turn expands beyond the screen on both sides.
This makes for some exciting contrasts - between image and sound, slimness and volume. However, at the same time, the design naturally integrates all elements in an appealing design. You can also customise the speaker front by choosing either aluminium or coloured fabrics.
Control everything with the Smart Remote Control
The entire audio-video setup is remote controlled with a single remote. Termed as BeoRemote One BT, the remote control allows for a great degree of personalization. By pushing one of the ‘MyButton' for three seconds, it is possible to store access to a source, creating a shortcut to content or devices - e.g. streaming services, personal content or a Blu-Ray player. The remote control itself is pretty premium and offers all the required features and controls at your fingertips.
Conclusion
BeoVision Eclipse is a one-of-its kind audio-video setup that is engineered to deliver a premium unmatched multimedia experience. The Danish brands' immersive audio technology fuses seamlessly with LG's vivid OLED TV technology that is bound to deliver a cinematic audio-video experience right in your living room.
The price is undoubtedly steep and can leave some bankrupt, but truly displays the capabilities of design, innovation and premium craftsmanship in audio and video category. If you are ready to spend, refer to the introduction to experience the immersive technology in brand's exclusive stores across the country.