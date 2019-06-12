BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD Projector Review: Theatre Like Cinema Experience In Your Home

Design

The BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD projector stands out from the crowd, as it comes with a dual tone design (white and gold), which makes it classy and elegant. The projector comes with an active cooling solution, similar to the high-end gaming PC, where it sucks the air from the left side and throws out the warm air from the right side.

The projector also offers a lot of physical control to adjust the image, and the BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD projector can project a 120-inch image at high-quality and can still maintain the HDR standards. The automatic keystone feature also comes handy, where the projector will automatically adjust the image to fit into the screen.

Projection and image quality

One of the major differentiating factors for the BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD projector and a typical projector is the fact that the BenQ W2700 is a true 4K projector with support for HDR capability. The projector operates in DCI-P3 color space and covers the most part of the visible spectrum, thus, resulting in a rich looking image.

Thanks to the DCI-P3 color space and BenQ CinematicColor technology, the images and videos offer higher contrast level, and the overall image quality will be true to real-life. A typical projector uses oversaturated green and red colors to improve the contrast of the image, which sometimes does not depict the true color of the image. To solve this issue, the BenQ W2700 uses BenQ Enhanced Color Mapping technology, which highlights the required portion of the image and maintains the other part of the image as it is, resulting in life-like color reproduction.

Performance

As the name suggests, the BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD projector is a device, which is capable of projecting 4K content. With respect to I/O, it comes with a dual HDMI port, VGA port, and SPDI port to support high-quality lossless audio, headphone out, and a USB-A port, which can be used to connect USB devices likes pen drives and hard disks.

As the projector supports 4K projection with HDR support, one needs to have a computer source, which supports 4K output and HDR capability. A typical laptop might not be able to project HDR content, as components like CPU and GPU also need to be HDR compatible to project High Dynamic Range Content.

One needs to own a device like the Apple TV, Xbox One X, Sony PS4, or a Blueray Player that supports HDR and also needs source like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix, that supports HDR content.

The projector does not come with an interface or OS and also misses out on connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. For the asking price, BenQ should have included a custom OS with support for some of the video streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Videos.

Coming to the actual picture quality, the projector is definitely bright and the images look vivid, especially if you are streaming in 4K resolution. There is an option to turn on or turn off the HDR mode, and the projector also offers different picture modes like Vivid TV, Cinema, D. Cinema, and a customizable profile, where the user can tweak the settings to create his own profile.

As per the audio is concerned, the projector comes with a built-in speaker, and it does sound good. However, to match the picture quality one should definitely opt for an external soundbar or a speaker setup.

Verdict

The BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD is definitely one of the best high-end projectors for the home, especially for the modern family, who likes to stream content from platforms like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, and even YouTube. However, as the projector does not come with a built-in OS, one needs to have a device that supports 4K HDR output, like a modern gaming console or a high-end PC.

If you are looking for a premium projector for your home, then the BenQ W2700 True 4K UHD does come close to being a perfect projector. We feel that the next-gen projector from BenQ should come with a built-in OS with support for internet connectivity to stream content directly from third-party streaming services.