CloudWalker Burst E3000 100W 2.1 Channel Bluetooth 5.0 Soundbar Review

Cloudwalker Burst E3000 Key Specifications

· 2.1 Channel 100 W Soundbar

· 60W External Subwoofer for powerful and deep bass

· Full-range sound drivers

· Party Light mode with 11 LED light effects

· Bluetooth 5.0 technology

· Digital Signal Processing

· 5 Preset Equalizer modes

· Multiple connectivity ports

Design- Premium Aesthetics

The Burst E3000 is a premium looking sub-10K soundbar with a contemporary design. The main soundbar unit is aesthetically designed with a black glossy finish and is accompanied by a subwoofer unit. The choice of material is good and gives the linear soundbar a slightly premium fit and finish. The placement of the Cloudwalker logo is a bit out of sync and breaks the symmetry of the front grille. The soundbar can either be placed on a flat surface below the TV on a table top or can be wall-mounted. There are two wall-mount ports at the back of the soundbar unit.

Linear Soundbar Fits in Perfectly With A 50 to 55-inch Smart TV Setup

We are using the soundbar with a 65-inch screen; however, the size of the linear soundbar fits in perfectly with TVs measuring between 49- 55 inches. The top surface of the soundbar unit has volume controls and buttons for play/pause and standby/source. All the connectivity ports are placed at the back of the soundbar unit and are easily accessible. Overall, Cloudwalker has done a good job in designing the company's first-ever soundbar. Unlike the Mi soundbar, the Cloudwalker soundbars are available only in black color finish.

LED Light Strip

There's a linear LED strip placed beneath the speaker unit which lights up with 11 light effects. The remote controller allows you to change the LED light effects with just one touch. The light strip is functional even when you are not playing audio on the system. It is a bright LED strip that adds nice overall touch to the audio system. There's a mode that lights up the LED strip in sync with the music played setup and makes for a good house-party setup.

Audio Performance

The 2.1 channel wired Bluetooth soundbar is backed by an external subwoofer. The combined output of 100W is good enough to create a powerful sound signature for a living room setup. The audio gets fairly loud but contrary to the company's claims, the sound delivery is not persuasively cinematic. However, for the price-point, it is totally justified.

The lower end of the frequencies is produced well. The bass response is good and comparatively better than the Mi soundbar. The 60W of external subwoofer generates a fair amount of rumble to make action sequences come alive. The setup also produces well-defined mids which are not overpowered by bass and treble. The soundbar isn't good at producing highs though as the audio starts getting harsh as soon as you increase the volume to maximum. The overall soundfield is decent for a moderate living room setup; however, it can leave you wanting for more if you are a true audiophile and are expecting too much from a budget soundbar setup.

The soundbar features five preset equalizer modes - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat and Rock. Besides, you can control the bass and treble with the bundled remote controller. Overall, the budget soundbar is a good investment if you have recently purchased an affordable smart TV that lacks good audio setup.

Connectivity

The Cloudwalker soundbar comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10 meters of connectivity range. We paired the soundbar with multiple wireless devices and did not face any connectivity issues throughout the review duration. In addition to the Bluetooth 5.0, the soundbar also features AUX-in, Line IN and Optical port to let you connect the sound system with TVs, set-top boxes, DVD & Mp3 players or other compatible devices.

Should You Buy It?

The CloudWalker Burst E3000 100W 2.1 Channel is a well-rounded budget soundbar at Rs. 7,999. It is aesthetically designed and produces good sound to amplify the audio-video experience without costing a bomb. The party light mode with 11 different LED light effects is a neat touch to add value to the package. Overall, the Burst E300 makes for a good budget soundbar for a smart TV setup.