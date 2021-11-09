Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier 2021 Review: Most Effective Air-Purification System For Indian House-Holds

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Specifications

Package- Air-Purifier Unit, HEPA+Carbon filter & Remote Control

Filter- HEPA H13 + Carbon Filter

Weight-5.7kg

Connectivity- Bluetooth 4.0 support, and iOS version 10 or Android version 5 (or above)

App Support- Dyson Link, IoT-enabled (Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa)

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Design

Not much has changed in terms of design and looks. The 2021 model has the same dimensions and weight profile with some minor cosmetic tweaks on the exterior of the lower unit. The cylindrical case housing now gets an all-silver treatment in the premium matte texture. The tower formation architecture is designed by keeping in mind the most important factors such as minimal space requirement, good air projection, and seamless replacement of air filters, and display of air quality.

The base unit now also gets a mention of the chemical constituents of the concentrated gases that the air-purifier is said to clean from indoor spaces. These fall under JEM 1467 and GB/T18801 standards and include harmful gases such as Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Ammonia (NH3), Acetaldehyde (C2H4O), etc. The circular LCD sits at the center and displays all important information about the air quality, mode enabled, and airflow metrics.

The new purifier comes in two color options- White/Silver and Black/Nickel. The darker color model looks pretty impressive and should turn some eyeballs. You can read more about the design part in our review of last year's Pure Hot+Cool model.

How Effective Is The Air Purification?

The new Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier promises to clean the indoor air by removing smoke, dust, pollen allergen, bacteria, and some viruses that contribute to indoor air pollution. Unlike most budget and mid-range air-purifiers, Dyson's machine employs an H13 HEPA filter, which is a medical-grade air filter with the ability to remove all particles of 0.21 microns and larger with 99.95% efficiency.

The air filter can be found in some other premium air-purifiers but what you can't is a fully-sealed HEPA 13 certified enclosure. Dyson claims to have taken a forensic approach to design the fully-sealed machine, creating high-pressure seals at an additional 24 critical points. This prevents dirty air from bypassing the filters and carrying pollutants back into the room.

Air Flow Throw & Noise Levels

Like the last year's model, the 2021 Hot+Cool purifier also uses the ‘Air Multiplier technology to project purified air to the indoor space. The purified air is blown out from the bladeless top capsule via thin slits with considerable force. Dyson hasn't shared the exact data for the new model but since it has the same modular structure as the 2020 model, it should be projecting over 290 liters of purified air per second in the room.

Based on these numbers and our testing results, we can say that the air purifier easily fills a big living room and is more than enough for a big bedroom or a lounge area. It should easily purify the air in a coverage area of around 600 sq. Ft.

And, thanks to a modular base unit with adjustable 350˚ oscillation, the purified air reaches most parts of a given space where the purifier is kept, provided that it isn't placed at a corner with no room for 350˚ oscillation.

Basics Have Been Improved

We noticed a marginal increase in the air throw and a slight reduction in the noise levels at similar fan speeds, thanks to a newly designed in-house acoustics chamber that makes the new air purifier 20% quieter. The power allows the purifier to double up as a fan but do not mistake it as an air conditioning unit. I would recommend you to keep the machine at Auto mode to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels.

The projected airflow can address some humidity in the room but the machine isn't designed to reduce the room temperature; however, the heater mode is very effective and comes in handy in peak winters. The bladeless air blower throws hot air with even circulation inside the room. The self-regulating ceramic plates perform an excellent job of providing effective heating in peak winters.

To ensure a safe room heating process, Dyson's air purifiers come fitted with a thermostat that switches off the plates once the maximum temperature is reached. Once again, Dyson is yet to share the exact figures for the new model but it should have a similar power consumption rating of 40W as offered by the 2020 model.

Particles Captured In A Given Space

Dyson claims to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles with its air purifiers equipped with HEPA + Carbon filters. These include microscopic particles- PM10 (dust, pollens, bacteria, etc.), PM2.5 (Industrial emissions), PM0.1 (Ultrafine particles), gases, and VOCs such as ammonia, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde (Paints, cleaning products, gas stoves, and car exhausts). The air purifier was able to clean the indoor air of smoke and other harmful particles within 75-minutes on the Diwali evening and the next corresponding morning.

The indoor pollution was at its worse with AQI touching 600 and even higher in some instances. We kept the purifier at a central spot in the living room on Auto mode and it did an excellent job of circulating clean air throughout the given space. As per Dyson's POLAR test findings, the Hot+Cool air purifier has nine different sensors that continually collect air quality in the surrounding. The important insights such as AQI level, PM count, etc. are displayed on the LCD.

Smartphone App & Connectivity

Dyson has one of the best-designed companion apps for its products. The free-to-use smartphone app- Dyson Link is easy to use and offers detailed information about the air quality, pollutants level, temperature, and humidity on your handset. It even allows you to operate the machine with a built-in remote controller for added convenience.

The app notifies you when the filter life is running low and allows you to set schedules with preferred settings. As per Dyson, the filters could last for one year with 2-hours of usage on the Auto mode every day.

You can also control the air purifier with your voice, provided that you have set up the voice commands for Siri on iOS and Google Assistant on Android devices. Lastly, you can check detailed graphs on the air quality, PM2.5, PM10, and other pollutants on your handset.

Verdict

Dyson has improved the already compelling product for even better air purification for the indoor spaces in extremely polluted cities like the Delhi/NCR region. The Purifier Hot+Cool is easily the most effective air purifier you can buy in India. The price is on the higher side but the performance and features it brings to the table remain unmatched.

If you are in the market for an effective air purification system for your house, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is worth your consideration. The latest 2021 model is currently selling at Rs. 50, 310 under a special festive price deal, which is Rs. 16,590 down from the steep MRP of Rs. 66,900.