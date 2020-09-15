Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO First Impressions: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV At Rs. 29,999

Design And Connectivity- Functional Design With All Required Connectivity Ports

The 55UHDX7XPRO has a very conventional budget smart TV appearance but the design is very functional. The 55-inch display is surrounded by black bezels which give the front fascia a seamless look and feel for an immersive viewing experience. The plastic used in construction seems of good quality giving the 55-inch TV unit a sturdy built. The TV has a considerable thickness and houses all the connectivity ports at the backside including three HDMI ports and two USB ports along with the standard antenna and digital input/output ports to connect external audio systems.

You can either wall-mount the 55-inch unit or can keep it on a table with the help of bundled wall-mount and tabletop stand respectively. Both the stands are offered in the packaging which is worth appreciating at this price-point.

Display- 55-inch Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160) Panel

The Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO flaunts a massive Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160) panel. A 55-inch 4K HDR 10-enabled screen at Rs. 29,999 is an excellent deal, especially when the panel at offer is of good quality. The screen has good brightness levels (500 nits), decent blacks and impressive contrast ratio.

The 60Hz refresh rate panel produces vibrant colors and has good viewing angles. Our Planet series on Netflix looked super immersive on the massive 55-inch screen. It's a true 4K HDR panel which means you can stream videos in 4K resolution on YouTube, supported apps from connected sources such as USBs and hard drives. We will talk about the panel's performance in detail in our comprehensive review.

Hardware And Software

The Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO is powered by the ARM Cortex A53 quad-core chipset and has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The Mali-450 takes care of graphics which allows you to run some games available on Google Play Store for the big-screen form factor. The sound is produced by 24W speakers and you can also connect external speakers via Bluetooth or digital audio input/output ports.

The 55-inch smart TV runs on Android 9.0, feature built-in Chromecast and supports all popular media streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot, HBO, Eros Now, MX Player TV, VLC, Alt Balaji, TVF, Jio Cinema, etc. The vanilla Android UI works seamlessly and I haven't faced any app crashes so far. The RF capable remote control allows you to comfortably navigate throughout the UI. The TV remote has dedicated hotkeys for but surprisingly, the key for Netflix isn't provided.

Should You Buy Kodak 5UHDX7XPRO

The Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO is the most affordable 55-inch 4K Android Smart TV you can buy today in the Indian market. At Rs. 29,999, the smart TV brings a vibrant 4K panel with HDR 10 support, good hardware, all the required connectivity features and clean software experience.

It seems like a well-packaged all-round deal for price-conscious buyers in India who are eyeing a big-screen Smart TV at a budget price. That said, we will explore the TV's performance in detail in our comprehensive review in the coming week.