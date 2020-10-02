Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO Review: Most Affordable 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV

Design: Good Build Quality For The Price

For a sub-30K 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, the 55UHDX7XPRO brings a good design. The big TV unit feels sturdy and long-lasting as the quality of plastic used in construction is quite good for the price. The all-black color gives the TV a subtle look but Kodak should try adding some chrome or grey elements to make the design a bit more attractive. The bezels surrounding the screen are not very slim but thanks to all-black color, they blend easily with the big screen and do not affect the overall viewing experience while watching content from a distance.

You can either wall-mount the big 55-inch TV unit or can keep it on a table. It is worth mentioning that Kodak is offering both stands- Table Top Stand and Wall Mount, in the packaging for the 55-inch TV at such an aggressive price. Other TV manufacturers should also offer the wall-mount stand in the box to make things easy for the buyers. The metal wall-mount feels robust and firmly holds the big TV unit at its place.

Connectivity Ports

All the connectivity ports are provided at the backside. The ports are not positioned at the corner and sit somewhere close to the centre of the back panel which makes them slightly difficult to reach if the TV is wall-mounted. There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports along with the standard antenna and digital input/output ports to connect external audio systems. Also, the right side of the TV's back panel has all important controls such as power button, source, channel and volume shift buttons and menu button. These controls come handy if you misplace the remote controller.

Display- 55-inch Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160) Panel With Good Peak Brightness

Let's address the elephant in the room-- the massive 55-inch 4K screen. For Rs. 29,999, Kodak has offered a 55-inch 4K HDR 10-enabled display that offers good color reproduction and adequate brightness levels. There's no Dolby Vision support which is understandable at such a low price-point for a 55-inch 4K TV. What you do get is impressive peak brightness levels of 500 nits and a good dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1. It's a standard VA panel with 60H refresh rate and impressive peak brightness, which means this TV can be installed in rooms with ample light.

For instance, I have wall mounted the 55-inch TV in the living room which receives plenty of sunlight during daytime but the impressive brightness ensures good visibility of the content being played. The 55-inch 4K panel produces decent blacks and has good viewing angles which make the viewing experience enjoyable, especially while streaming 4K HDR content on OTT apps (Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos). TV shows like Our Planet, Titans and the newly added animated Jurassic World series on Netflix look immersive on this budget 4K TV. The TV also played 4K files from connected sources such as USBs and hard drives without any performance issues.

HDR Performance And Audio Delivery

The HDR performance could have been better as some shows and movies with darker sequences were not very clear and lacked good visibility. Moreover, a big letdown is the TV's software part as there's no option to customize picture settings. Even the basic ones like Contrast, Brightness, Sharpness, etc. are missing which means you cannot tweak picture output. Kodak could have provided some color profiles and important picture settings to make necessary changes when required. Overall, Kodak has offered a good big-screen on a budget but the lack of Picture Settings is a letdown.

As far as audio is concerned, the TV has 24W speakers that deliver loud and clear audio; however, the sound delivery lacks good bass and substance. The native audio setup will suffice for a medium-sized bedroom but if you are going to install this TV in a big living-room, I would recommend you connect an external music system. You can connect an external audio device via Bluetooth or through digital audio input/output ports.

Hardware And Software Performance

The Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The TV is powered by the ARM Cortex A53 quad-core chipset and has Mali-450 GPU to take care of graphics. If you are wondering what sort of graphics we are talking about, you must know that the Android 9 powered smart TVs can also run several games available on Google Play Store for the big-screen form factor, in addition to the high definition and Ultra HD 4k HDR videos. This budget big-screen TV can easily run games like Asphalt 8, Badland, Subdivision Infinity, etc natively. And if you have a console handy, just plug it in and enjoy vivid gameplay on the budget Android 4K TV.

The 55-inch smart TV runs on Android 9.0 and supports all popular media streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot, Jio Cinema, etc. The smart TV also has built-in Chromecast which allows you to stream content from your smartphone or tablet to big-screen wirelessly. The process is hassle-free and the Chromecast works seamlessly on the Kodak 55-inch TV. Importantly, the vanilla Android UI runs without any glitches. I did not come across any UI issues or app crashes while streaming content on OTT platforms or playing movies from the hard drive via the native video player and VLC.

Kodak ships an RF capable remote controller with the 55UHDX7XPRO Smart TV. It has limited but most widely used buttons to lunch apps and to navigate throughout the UI seamlessly. Kodak decided to replace the Netflix hotkey for SonyLiv which is rather surprising . Overall, you get a familiar remote controller that most TV brands are shipping these days with budget smart TVs.

Verdict

The Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO is a good buy if you are tight on budget and don't want to compromise on screen size. At Rs. 29,999, it is indeed the most affordable 55-inch 4K Android Smart TV with a vibrant 4K panel that offers HDR 10 support, good hardware, all the required connectivity features and a clean software experience. The shortcomings come in the form of audio and software features that you have to deal with if you cannot expand your budget. If you can shed some extra thousands, you can consider the HiSense 55-inch 4K Smart TV which offers an excellent overall performance at a very good price.