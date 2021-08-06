LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W Monitor Review: Made For Work And Play

LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W Specifications

Model Code -- Ultrawide 29WN600-W

Screen Size (Class) -- 29-inch

Panel Type -- IPS

Contrast Ratio -- 1000:1

Resolution -- 2560 x 1080

Response Time -- 5ms

Refresh Rate -- 75 Hz

Viewing angle (H/V) -- 178/178

HDR -- HDR10

Anti-Screen Tearing Tech -- AMD Free Sync

I/O -- 2x HDMI (2.0), 1X DP (1.4), 3.5mm Audio Out

Cables -- DisplayPort Cable, HDMI Cable

Design And Build Quality

The LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W is one of the cleanest-looking 29-inch ultrawide monitors in the market. The specific variant that we reviewed comes with a silver stand along with a black bezel, which gives a distinctive look to the monitor, almost like a dual-tone finish.

At the back, it has holes for the VESA mount. Hence, if you are planning to place this monitor on a wall, it can be done with ease. I also liked the I/O option on the monitor with two full-sized HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 along with a 3.5mm audio-out jack.

Most part of the monitor is made using plastic, which makes the product light in weight. The device including the stands weighs 4.7KG, where, the stand itself weighs 500grams. This means it is very easy to move around and still offers an amount of sturdiness.

Great For Official And Personal Use

If you are working from home and looking for a great monitor, then the LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W is one of the best 1080p ultrawide angle monitors to consider. It has a clean design and works well with both PCs and laptops that offer HDMI or DP output.

As this is an ultra-wide angle monitor, one can just have a single monitor to open two tabs in full-sized without any issue. Even in terms of productivity, an ultra-wide angle monitor is a better choice than having two regular-sized monitors. The monitor also has a built-in Reader Mode, which reduces the blue light to reduce eye strain.

Though I am not a professional video or photo editor, I felt that the display offers best-in-class color accuracy with 99 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. Hence, you could do a bit of photo or video editing. However, if you are a professional, then you might have to consider something different that has better colorspace coverage.

As the contrast ratio (1000:1) is a bit on the lower side, the dark scenes might not look as good as on some monitors with a higher contrast ratio. However, as this is an IPS panel, it does offer excellent viewing angles from almost all sides.

The same monitor can be used for multimedia consumption too. Unlike most monitors, the LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W has a stereo speaker setup with Maxx Audio tuning. This means you can enjoy true stereo surround sound while watching movies or a YouTube video.

I have been working from home for the last few months, and I used the LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W to watch movies on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. As this monitor supports HDR10, it results in a great movie-watching experience.

You Can Game On This Too

LG has a huge lineup of premium gaming laptops. While the LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W is not marketed as a gaming monitor, this is actually a good monitor for budding gamers or for someone, who plays a game every once in a while.

This monitor offers a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. Hence, when paired with a capable PC, games will look much smoother. The monitor is also AMD Free Sync certified, which eliminates the screen tearing issues while gaming and offers constant frame rates.

I have been playing games like GTA: V, Cyberpunk 2077, and the monitor offers an excellent color reproduction, and even the built-in speakers also further elevate the user experience. As this is just a 1080p monitor, one can use either the DisplayPort or the HDMI port, as both support 1080p 750Hz data transfer.

Verdict: A Great Monitor For Working From Home

The LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W does nothing special when compared to most ultra-wide angle monitors. However, it does offer the right set of features that makes it a versatile monitor. One can game on it or do professional work or one can even watch content directly on the monitor.

If you own a product like Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast, the monitor can also double as a smart TV given it does have a built-in speaker setup. For the asking price, the LG Ultrawide 29WN600-W is a great monitor with premium looks and best-in-class specifications.