ONIDA Fire TV Edition 32-Inch Review: Elevated Smart Television Experience At Affordable Pricing

Hardware Specifications

Display Technology: IPS LED

Display Resolution: HD Ready 720p (1366x768 pixels)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 1200:01

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Processor: Multi-core Mali

Storage: 8GB

# HDMI Ports: 3

# USB Port: 1

# Speakers: 2 (8W X 2)

Total Sound Output: 16W

Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi And Ethernet Port

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Weight: 4.5KG

Design And Build Quality

The ONIDA Fire TV Edition is built like a typical affordable smart television, where the entire frame of the TV is made using plastic and it does not feel cheap in any way. This smart television can be used with a VESA mount (included in the package) and can be placed on a table as well. There is minimal branding on the television, that I quite like and the whole product feels solid and sturdy.

Input-Output

As per the I/O, the ONIDA Fire TV Edition offers a single USB port, three HDMI Ports, an ethernet port, and an SPDIF port for audio out. In my opinion, a television of this class should have offered another USB port that would have completed the package.

It comes with dual 8W speakers, offering a total sound output of 16W, which should be good enough for a small to a medium room and it comes with Dolby Digital Plus certification. As per the software side of connectivity, the television supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Additionally, the television also supports Miracast, which will be useful to mirror smartphone and laptop screens on to the television.

Display And Picture Quality

The ONIDA Fire TV Edition, as mentioned before uses a 720p IPS LED panel with a native resolution of 1366 x 768p. The television comes in the standard 16:9 aspect ratio with an image contrast ratio of 1200:01.

When I learned that the television has a 720p display, I was quite skeptical about the image quality. However, as most of the television channels are capped at 720p resolution, I did not face any issue with the television.

Besides cable TV, I also played a lot of content on YouTube, Prime Video, and other streaming services. Though it has a 720p display, the television is capable of streaming at 1080p. If you have a faster internet connection, then streaming at 1080p will further improve the television viewing experience.

The display looks vivid and is bright enough as well. This screen combined with 16W speaker makes the right combo to watch movies and television shows.

Smart Remote

The ONIDA Fire TV Edition comes with a Bluetooth enabled smart remote with one-touch access buttons to Prime Video, YouTube, and a few other services. The remote also has a built-in microphone, which can be used to summon the built-in Alexa on the smart television.

With a proper internet connection, Alexa voice search works properly nine out of ten times. And the microphone is good at capturing the voice command amidst the television sound.

Software Experience

If not for this part, this would have been a normal television. The ONIDA Fire TV Edition as the name suggests comes with Fire OS and Amazon has spent a lot of resources in fine-tuning the Fire OS experience. As the OS is based on Android OS, it almost has every app that an Android TV OS powered television will have.

To certify a television as a Fire TV Edition the OEM has to follow the guideline set by Amazon with respect to hardware. This ensures that the Fire OS works well without any issue. I have used Fire OS via a Fire TV Stick before and browsing through the ONIDA Fire TV Edition was nothing new to me. The whole UI feels stable and fluid and I didn't notice any sort of jittery throughout the OS.

The television does not come with a lot of pre-installed apps. However, most of the apps available on the Amazon App Store are free to download and are properly optimized by the Fire OS team. Unlike most of the cheap smart televisions, the ONIDA Fire TV Edition can stream full HD content on platforms like Prime Video and Netflix and only a select television of this class are capable of doing so.

Verdict: Go For The Fire OS

For me, ONIDA is one of the first television brands that I have known and by partnering with Amazon, the company has done a great job by creating a product that has a plethora of features and is also reasonably priced.

If you have a basic television, then getting a Fire TV Stick will make it into a smart television. However, if you are planning to upgrade to a smart television, probably from a CRT TV, then the ONIDA Fire TV Edition seems like a great offering at the asking price of Rs. 12,999.