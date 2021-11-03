Just In
Portronics Pure Sound 101 Soundbar Review: Delivers Good Music Quality Within Your Budget
To enjoy a good music experience, it is important to have a good speaker system that produces impressive quality audio. To deliver such a good audio experience, Portronics has launched a new soundbar system called Portronics Pure Sound 101. After using it for a month, here we have come up with a review of the soundbar that was connected to my smart TV and my laptop as well.
- Multiple port options
- Multi-functional remote control
- Value for money
- Dedicated modes
- 3D surround sound needs improvement
- Wired subwoofer
- Connectivity voice mode cannot be turned off
Before taking a look at the detailed review of the Portronics Pure Sound 101 soundbar, here is a bit of information that will make the experience better. It comes in a complete package that lets you connect it to a phone or TV using AUX, HDMI or ARC cable. Also, it is easy to set up being small and compact in size and offering improved sound quality than normal TV speakers.
Design
Portronics Pure Sound 101 soundbar will fit in your living room aesthetically. While the soundbar is sleek, the subwoofer is quite big in size. However, it can be placed at the bottom comfortably. The body of the soundbar is glossy and is in black color. The ports are positioned at the back due to which the wall mounting hooks are placed at the sides of the soundbar. The soundbar features dedicated buttons at the sides that will let users control it. The front of the device features a hard speaker grille and the indicator light will flow once the speaker is turned on.
Connectivity
In terms of connectivity, the Portronics Pure Sound 101 is not disappointing as it comes with a slew of features including Bluetooth 5.0. The soundbar can be connected to a TV or smartphone via Bluetooth and it worked perfectly during the review period. Also, there are other options including AUX, USB port, and ARC/HDMI port that work as intended.
During my review, I had no complaints regarding connectivity. There will be voice instructions for whatever mode is set with the remote. Notably, this comes even when the volume of the soundbar is muted. This voice mode is annoying, especially when used at night and there is no way to disable or turn it off.
Remote Control
Portronics Pure Sound 101 comes bundled with a fully functional remote control that features dedicated controls to play and pause, adjust the bass and treble and choose between music and movie. Also, there are volume controls on the soundbar. The remote control is made of plastic as in many other options out there and it could have been a little better in terms of quality.
The subwoofer can be connected to the soundbar only via a wire and there is no wireless option as in many modern soundbar systems. However, the length of the wire is sufficient to place the subwoofer down.
Verdict
After going through the review above, you might get some common doubts such as should you buy this soundbar or not, if it is worth its price, etc. In that case, I feel that if you are in a budget crisis and still want to purchase a soundbar, then you can opt for the Portronics Pure Sound 101 as it is suitable for your living room and will fit into the aesthetics of the room.
It comes with the latest Bluetooth connectivity edition and gets a 120W RMS wired subwoofer alongside the necessary connectivity options that make it a complete offering. Priced at Rs. 7,999, the Portronics soundbar becomes a complete offering in terms of design, looks and sound quality. The only major downside is the annoying connectivity voice mode, which can be ignored by users who want to purchase it.
