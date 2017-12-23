Samsung 49-inch ultrawide Curved QLED Monitor First Impressions

Samsung India today announced a one-of-its kind curved monitor for business productivity users and gaming enthusiast. Priced at Rs. 1,50,000, the 49-inch ultrawide monitor is touted as world's biggest curved monitor and is designed to increase productivity and efficiency in office workspace.

The 49 -inches curved monitor comes with an unconventional 32:9 aspect ratio QLED panel and let users experience a bezel-free wide field of view. Samsung says that the new monitor is a perfect companion for serious business professionals and gaming enthusiasts as it is not only the biggest in the category, but also a trend setter in terms of specifications and technology.

We were present at the launch event and spent some time testing the state-of-the art PC monitor. Let's find out how it can enhance your productivity and gaming experience.

Specifications, features and Connectivity The ultrawide curved monitor has a screen size of 49-inches and an aspect ratio of 32:9. The QLED curved monitor offers a resolution of 3840x1090 pixels. It has 1 (MPRT) ms response time and a refresh rate of 144 hz that makes it one of the best PC monitor for gaming. A higher refresh rate improves the visual output as it allows the monitor to display additional information as what you get with the standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The Windows 10 certified monitor comes with Freesync technology that balances the rate of frame transfer between graphics card's frame rate and monitors refresh rate by synchronizing the number of frames. The monitor also has Game colour mode, Screen size optimizer, Refresh rate optimizer and Low input lag mode. As far as connectivity is concerned, the curved monitor has 1 display port, mini-display port, 2 HDMI ports, Audio-in, headphone port and USB hub. The monitor comes with height adjustable stand, HDMI cable, DP cable, install CD and manuals. Powered by Samsung's Quantum dot technology The ultrawide curved monitor works on Samaung's Quantum dot technology that improves light efficiency, offers picture stability and a wider colour spectrum. The QLED display seemed vibrant and blacks looked quite deep while playing games and during video playback. The monitor also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) to improve contrast and colour range to enhance dark areas to appear darker and light areas to appear brighter. The low input lag takes into account how fast the screen responds to commands to reduce eye strain and to prevent ghosting. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology Samsung has also added ‘Monitoruses Eye Saver Mode' and ‘Flicker Free Technology' to make viewing experience comfortable. The technology is said to maintain eye comfort during long working and gaming sessions. The monitor has an Eye Saver Mode that obstructs Blue light wavelengths to reduce eye-fatigue. Multi-screen support The 49-inch curved monitor comes preloaed with ‘Easy Setting Box S/W' application that will come quite handy during productivity tasks. The app lets users partition the screen into displays of various sizes and functional configurations for efficient multitasking. Other features include increased speed, finer control and multiple input ports that make it easier to connect the display with any device. Pricing and Availability The 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor is priced at R. 1,50,000 and will be available at Samsung Shops across the country and soon at all leading retail outlets.