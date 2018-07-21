Sony MHC-V81D Audio System Review: All-in-one music setup for party freaks

Touch panel at Top

Besides, you can use the system with gestures via Gesture controls. There's also a sleep timer, USB recording, and the keys at the top touch panel are splash proof, which is quite understandable as the audio system is specially designed to bear the wrath of party freaks. Sony has also added TAIKO mode, which is quite interesting and converts the audio system into a drum. Once enabled, the mode transforms the touch panel into a drum emulator. Just tap on the top touch panel and add a variety of drum samplers in the audio in motion.

Design and Connectivity

Sony calls V81D a ‘Portable one box' audio system, which is quite understandable as it is entirely a party setup and not your regular living room music system. You wouldn't need anything else if you have got one of this in your basement nightclub. The V81D is an Audio-DJ-Karaoke hybrid system with wheels and handlebars to move it around when required. The top of the speaker has all the controls incorporated into a touch panel that also supports gestures. The front grill houses all the audio components and DJ lights.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Sony hasn't left any stone unturned. The V81D audio system has CD/DVD drive, HDMI port, Audio IN port, USB port, FM, and Bluetooth. There's one Analogue Audio input, one Analogue Audio output, HDMI output, Composite Video output and 2 Microphone inputs. Moreover, you can also output to a TV using the HDMI port and can even use NFC mode.

Application Support

The All-in-one audio system can also be controlled via multiple apps. You can install ‘Fiestable' app to control the highlight party features that includes DJ effects (Isolator/Flanger/Wah/Pan), Sampler (Drums/Voice/etc.), and EQ. Next in the list is ‘Wireless Party Chain' that works via Bluetooth and allows you to connect up to 50 compatible systems together. If you managed to connect even ten of V81D, you can bring the whole neighborhood down and trust me, it is not a joke.

The V81D also supports multi-device connectivity that makes it possible to stream audio with more than one smartphone. Besides, you can also download the Music Center app to control music and sound settings right from your smartphone or tablet.

Audio Performance

One look at the V81D all-in-one speaker is enough to understand what kind of audio output it throws. The one box style tower speaker with its 7 speakers pumps booming base and gets incredibly loud. I was totally hesitated to play V81D at its peak volume levels as my 17x10 feet room was not able to handle it. I had to take it out in open to understand how loud the audio setup can actually get. The V81D throws powerful sound, thanks to the integrated spread sound generator. And you will feel the sound in 360 degrees as the setup also has two tweeters positioned at the back of the tower unit. But a slight letdown is the audio quality. At this price-point, you can easily get a home audio setup with better overall audio signature. But then, those home audio setups cannot be used to host parties with the kind of feature sets that V81D bring along.

The V81D is purposely designed to play bass heavy tracks, EDM, POP, even Bollywood and Punjabi tracks at house parties. If you are a person who likes to read books with soft and neutral sound signature in the background, don't even think about buying any of these MHC party setups. The audio setup even comes with ‘Mega Bass' feature that takes bass level even higher to create a proper party atmosphere. Combine it with 360 degrees DJ lights, and you are good to go for the whole night.

I did not face any connectivity issue while playing music via my smartphone. Some audio files which were in compressed format played very well as the audio setup is also equipped with ‘Digital Sound Enhancement Engine' (DSEE) that can boost the quality of compressed music files to produce a clear output. You also get guitar input mode that can generate guitar overdrive sound effects without the use of a professional guitar amplifier. The touch controls worked well and the 360 degree light effects can simply turn any place a dance floor for party lovers.

Verdict

Sony's new party setups are indeed powerful and come loaded with features that party lovers would love to play around with. The fact that the V81D offers 360˚ party lights, Karaoke, Taiko mode, Guitar audio effects and incredibly loud and bass-heavy audio makes it quite a setup for house and terrace parties. It's specifically designed for party freaks and anyone with the different audio requirement will not find it value for money. Sony's high Power Audio systems will be available across all Sony Center and major electronic stores in India.