TCL 65C725 QLED 4K TV Review: Ample Features For Modern-Day Needs

TCL C725 Design: Bezel-Less Panel

The TCL 65C725 QLED TV flaunts an incredible design that will be evident only when it is placed correctly in your home. The 65-inch screen is huge enough and is ideal for spacious living rooms that have a viewing distance of 10 to 15 feet. As my living space was not too spacious, I could witness visible pixels when I watched the TV from near and impressive clarity when watching it from a noticeable distance.

It is suggested to wall mount the TV to get a glimpse of its entire design and finishes. The most attractive aspect of this TV is its slim bezel, which adds to its elegance. Moreover, the thin frame highlights the large 65-inch display.

Moving on to its rear, there is a connector box, which protrudes and makes the rear panel thicker only in that part. Otherwise, the rear panel is thin but I wasn't bothered much as it is not visible until I take a sneak peek from behind.

The only downside I could notice is that the TV doesn't have a strong and sturdy build. This makes the TV appear a bit weak. Even the slightest touch makes it shake a lot, which could have been improved given its pricing.

Display And Audio Performance

The TCL 65C725 QLED is definitely a treat with its impeccable audio and video performance. The 65-inch QLED panel comes with 4K UHD resolution supporting HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Also, there is a dedicated chip that will minimize the motion blur with MEMC technology.

On the whole, the screen is bright enough to be viewed even during daytime and it is vivid. It handles the UHD resolution pretty well and can upscale to 4K swiftly without much loss in details. It lacks the backlit system that is common in QLED TVs but the preset profiles match up for this.

In terms of audio performance, the Onkyo-certified audio system powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS that is inbuilt in the TCL 65C725 QLED TV doesn't make a good match to the visual experience. It sounds average with two 20W speakers despite the other audio-centric technologies mentioned above. If you want a more immersive audio experience, then you can pair it up with a soundbar or speaker system.

Ample Set Of Features

TCL C725 QLED TV runs Android 11 TV OS topped with TCL Smart UI. The UI is almost close to stock Android and comes with additional apps as well as features. Most apps are displayed on the home screen, thereby making it easy to use the TV. Also, there is a Play Store for TV that lets download necessary apps. It is preloaded with Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix and a few other apps. There is in-built Chromecast, which is common in Android TVs to cast content from smartphones or laptops to the TV.

The USP of this TCL TV is the plug-and-play USB webcam. The TV comes with Google Duo for video calling and there are forward-facing mics to pick up the voice from the front. It works seamlessly even when speaking to the person on the other end without any issue. There is Google Assistant as well for voice control.

What's more, this TCL TV is exceptional for gaming. There is a Game Master and Game Mode feature as well. I played a few games on my PS4 Pro on this TV and it did turn out to be a fluid experience.

Connectivity Features

Connectivity wise, the TCL C725 QLED TV appears to have enough options that I do not want to complain about. It has three HDMI 2.0 ports but I used just one of them to plug in the PS4 Pro. But if you connect external devices, then three ports should be sufficient for your requirements. Besides this, there are two USB ports and the webcam goes into one of them.

Verdict

The TCL 65C725 QLED TV flaunts a premium design, ample connectivity options, and a capable display but it misses out on impressive audio performance. The easy-to-use interface is a great mention. Even remote control is quite functional with dedicated hotkeys and easy operation. Given that it misses out on some notable features, you can still go ahead and buy it if you think it suits your requirements Of course, the audio experience can be better with an additional soundbar or speaker system.